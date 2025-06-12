NASCAR Insider Stirs Up Growing Uncertainty Around Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Future

When Michael Jordan and Co. decided to fight NASCAR, it was a massive moment. Even the legendary Rick Hendrick had given up on the fight. It seemed impossible until 23XI and Front Row got their injunctions and could run as chartered teams despite the lawsuit. And just when things were going strong, there was a twist in the story. Judge Paul V. Niemeyer of the US Court of Appeals removed the injunction, citing that the lower court had abused its discretion. Now, 23XI and Front Row face the harsh reality of potentially racing as open teams, without guaranteed spots or major earnings. Each team holds three unsigned charters, and NASCAR hasn’t announced what happens to those yet. With the ruling going into effect by June 26 unless overturned, both teams risk missing races and losing revenue if more than 40 cars attempt to qualify. In the midst of it all, there’s one driver whose position has come under fire.

Now, if you believe Jeffrey Kessler, who said, “We remain confident in our case and committed to racing for the entirety of this season as we continue our fight to create a fair and just economic system,” things should be fine. But if the teams lose their charter, could Bubba Wallace be first on the chopping block?

Following that, on the June 12 episode of NASCAR on FOX, insider Bob Pockrass joined Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour and didn’t hold back. When asked whether 23XI Racing is really unaffected by the ongoing lawsuit drama, as Denny Hamlin claims, Pockrass cast doubt. He pointed to the team’s shaky on-track performance and the real tension behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Bob Pockrass didn’t sugarcoat the reality facing 23XI Racing. Speaking on the uncertainty hanging over the team, he said, “I think it’s certainly in the back of their minds. As many times as you can tell employees that, ‘Hey, you’re going to be taken care of, you’re going to be taken care of,’ if they know that your revenues are going to be less than what you would expect them to be, it’s going to make them wonder. Bubba Wallace isn’t signed yet for next year. And while you would think he wants to stay at 23XI, if they don’t have charters, should he look somewhere else? So I think it just adds an unnecessary distraction.” With big questions around Bubba’s future and money on the line, the tension is hard to ignore—even for a team chasing trophies.

Now, if you believe Hamlin, things aren’t all bad. Ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400, he said, “That’s just such a small part of the entire litigation. I’m not deterred at all. We’re in good shape. He [Jordan] just remains very confident, just like I do. We’re looking at all options right now.” But if the appeal doesn’t go their way, they could be in for a world of pain. And that could include Bubba Wallace looking towards other teams.

Let’s not forget that Wallace has had a string of positive performances. He went from 12th to 6th in Nashville, then from 9th to 4th in Michigan, but that’s not all. He’s had a string of positive performances throughout the year. Back-to-back third-place finishes at Homestead and Miami, as well as several top-10 runs. Wallace is on a roll. It’s only a matter of time before teams notice him. Add to that his marketability in NASCAR, and that’s when the chances of teams sniffing around him become real.

When asked about the possibility of leaving, Wallace said, “You know the answer already, you can let Denny [Hamlin] answer on that stuff. You’re not going to get an answer that you’re going to want to hear from me.” His focus is solely on racing, and it shows. After a strong showing in Nashville, Bubba Wallace radiated renewed confidence. “After those back-to-back top-three finishes, I was expecting it every week,” he said, admitting it may have jinxed the team. But Wallace isn’t looking back. “We had [expletive] luck the last month. I’m glad May is over.” He praised the squad’s bounce-back effort, adding, “Getting our morale back and confidence back is big for us… we just needed to close it out, execute, and we did it tonight.”

As for Denny Hamlin, the idea of his drivers leaving is a different worry altogether. “You’re not going to get an answer that you’re going to want to hear from me.” However, if you ask Bob Pockrass, the possible ripple effects for 23XI Racing are endless. With uncertainty in the air, the pressure goes beyond the drivers. “And it certainly, I think, can impact a driver. It can impact an organization as a whole. Now, as far as their sponsors, they seem to feel confident that they can keep their sponsors. But again, if there’s a chance you can miss the Daytona 500, I wouldn’t want to be the one making that call to the sponsor, trying to explain that one,” said the NASCAR insider. So, from the track to the boardroom, the stakes have never been higher.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, let’s see what the hidden factor is that’s motivating Bubba Wallace.

Parenthood has changed Bubba Wallace

Folks, if we go back to the end of last season, the Bubba Wallace we saw was quite different. Lack of consistent finishes, missing out on playoffs, and just a string of disappointing performances. But just a year later, things in the 23XI garage are different. Wallace is pushing out results every weekend. In the last seven races, he’s had four top-10 finishes, with the remaining three being accidents on the track. What’s the secret behind this change? Let’s hear it from Wallace himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about his motivation, Wallace said, “The biggest part, and it’s incredible. I wish everyone could experience it but having a kid changes your life.” Back in September 2024, Bubba and his wife Amanda welcomed baby Becks Hayden. Since then, he’s been seen everywhere with the couple. Take Ryan Blaney‘s wedding or the Wallace family’s Big Apple visit. More importantly, it has brought out a different side to Bubba. As per the driver, it has clearly reflected in his performance.

“That’s the biggest support system. He’s 8 months, he doesn’t know what’s going on but he’s excited to see me every time,” he continued, wiping away the tears. Carl Edwards, another driver who has had his children support him, comforted Wallace, saying, “Aw buddy, that is beautiful to hear a father share that. Thank you. Thank you for sharing that with us.”