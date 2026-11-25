Kaitlyn Vincie needed four words and roughly two seconds to change the temperature of a NASCAR panel. Nobody on set flinched. The ripple, though, traveled well beyond the studio.

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“Speaking of the 11!” Vincie remarked, immediately shifting the conversation’s direction. The panel had been discussing whether SVG would ever win on an oval, with Kevin Harvick posing the question to the group on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. Vincie backed the Kiwi’s chances.

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“I think so. I feel like we’ve already seen a lot of improvements out of him on the ovals,” she said. Harvick agreed, although he added a caveat to his prediction. “I think he wins on an oval, but not a track house.”

The tangent landed because the debate it interrupted was already a good one. Shane van Gisbergen arrived in the Cup Series with a reputation forged on road and street courses, and the lingering question has been whether that craft travels to the ovals that fill most of the schedule. Vincie sees visible progress. Harvick sees a win coming, qualifier attached. Both framed an oval victory as a matter of when, not if.

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The car Vincie name-dropped belongs to Denny Hamlin. He signed a two-year extension with Joe Gibbs Racing in July 2025 and described it as “most likely” the last contract of his full-time career. It runs through 2027, which would close out a 22-season run in the Cup Series.

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Hamlin has not slammed the door, however. At 46, he has pointed to the physical toll of the job as his strongest argument for stepping away, yet on November 18 he said he still has to weigh the pros and cons. He also conceded he would consider what is best for the organization, including a possible delay.

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JGR president Dave Alpern has joked the team might tackle him if he tries to leave, and the business logic is real: Progressive is slated to sponsor the No. 11 for 24 races in 2027.

Behind Hamlin sits Brent Crews. The 18-year-old Toyota development driver is racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he has already challenged for wins this season. Hamlin has said he expects Crews to be ready by the end of 2027, adding that he does not want to leave JGR in flux.

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The Athletic has reported that Crews is expected to move into the No. 11 in 2028. Crews has welcomed the idea, though he knows nothing is guaranteed and his focus remains on proving himself in the lower divisions.

That is why an established Cup name in the conversation matters. Crews’ timeline lines up neatly with Hamlin’s contract, which is exactly what makes any outside option disruptive. Bringing in someone like SVG, should it ever materialize, could delay Crews’ promotion or force JGR to rethink its succession timeline.

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It remains purely hypothetical. The panel confirmed no connection between van Gisbergen and JGR, and nothing in the exchange points to negotiations or interest from the organization.

The organization has handled a marquee vacancy before. When Kyle Busch left for Richard Childress Racing after the 2022 season, JGR handed the seat he vacated to Ty Gibbs, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, rather than shopping for an established free agent. The car was renumbered the No. 54. It was a clear sign that JGR prefers to promote from its own pipeline when a high-profile ride opens.

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Replacing Hamlin, though, is a different order of difficulty. The No. 11 has been synonymous with him for his entire Cup career, and he arrives at the end of it with 64 victories. Finding someone who can simply drive the car is not the job. JGR must balance performance, development, sponsorship, and the long-term shape of its lineup, all while Hamlin still decides his own timeline.

So Vincie’s segue should be read for what it was: a quick transition, not a scoop. But segues reveal what is on people’s minds, and the timing was telling. How high can van Gisbergen climb on ovals, and who ultimately inherits the 11? Two of NASCAR’s most compelling questions briefly shared a single sentence, and neither has an answer yet.