NASCAR Insiders Back Bold Mexico City Move to Expand Global Reach Opportunity

Folks, get ready for a thrilling twist in the NASCAR saga. The high-octane world of stock car racing is set to make history as it ventures south of the border to the vibrant streets of Mexico City. This has to be the most talked-about race this season. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, steeped in motorsport lore, will now host the NASCAR Cup Series, bringing the roar of engines to a city known for its passion and energy. This isn’t just a race; it’s a cultural fusion of speed and excitement that promises to captivate fans old and new.

NASCAR insiders are buzzing with anticipation over this groundbreaking move. This decision to hold the points-paying race outside the US for the first time since 1958 is seen as a bold step towards global expansion. Industry voices are heralding it as a pivotal moment that could redefine the sport’s international appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mexico invites NASCAR with open arms

In a recent interview on the MRN NASCAR live podcast, an important question was posed by Mike Bagley: “What do you think about the impact of taking a NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race outside of the country’s border for the first time since 1958?”

And to that, Dave Moody, a seasoned voice in NASCAR broadcasting, responded with great enthusiasm. He was quick to reveal that it is definitely a new strategy used to bring up the viewership of NASCAR outside of the USA. “Well, the mission is very clear, and that’s to expand the outreach of our sport, to get people outside of that locked-in, tuned-in every single week for the last 15 years, NASCAR fan to get interested. It’s all ready worked; we’ve been talking about Mexico City for weeks now.” Dave goes to note that after the Daytona 500, Mexico City is the next most talked about race. He is quite confident that NASCAR will make a huge impression on the people in Mexico.

He claims to have spoken to drivers who are equally excited about this race, too. “Every driver that I talk to that’s been down there to do some advance publicity says people are just wound out tight about it, cannot wait for NASCAR to come back to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. It’s a very unique race and in and of itself, but I think it’s gonna get a lot of eyes that are not always on NASCAR,on NASCAR.” The mission to put NASCAR on the map is on and in full swing.

Another perspective comes to light with Alex Hayden’s words. She goes on to believe that if certain American sports are taking their game to international waters, then what is stopping NASCAR from doing the same? She says, ” In the N in NASCAR. It’s for National, it’s not International; it’s the National Association for Stock Car Racing. My counterpoint to that is it’s a big world out there. The N in the NFL stands for the same word, National Football League. They’re playing all over Europe. They’ve played it in Mexico City. Major League Baseball has played out of the United States. Everybody understands you’ve got a heck of a product in professional sports in the United States, and NASCAR is at the forefront of that.”

Hayden, the broadcaster of “The Voice of NASCAR,” goes to raise and ask very important questions about the sport’s expansion. She goes on to say, “Why not expand? Why not take what we enjoy so much and share it with the other people outside of the country? And this is a great first step, I think, for our sport to go to Mexico City.”

Ryan Blaney, the winner of the Cracker Barrel 400, shares that enthusiasm, calling to move a smart step forward. “ I think it’s neat that we’re going. We’ve all been pushing to kind of go international here, to another country here for a while, and I know Canada in Mexico were on the border. I ran trucks up in Canada more than a handful of years ago, and it was great. The fans they were awesome, and I think that Mexico is going to be no different. ”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mexico City seems to be on the lips of everyone and is being spoken of everywhere. It is safe to say that both the Americans and the Mexicans are looking forward to this race. More than the excitement, the consensus among the insiders is clear – the move is not just about racing in a new location. It’s also about embracing a global audience and sharing the thrill of NASCAR with the world. NASCAR’s Mexican Hero, Daniel Suárez, is more than pumped to be racing on home turf. However, things do not look so good for Daniel.

Mexican Hero, Suarez, is in trouble

As the NASCAR Cup Series is set to make a historical debut in Mexico on June 15, it is certainly pressurizing for Daniel Suarez. His contract with Trackhouse Racing expires at the end of 2025, and talks are still ongoing. “Definitely, it’s a distraction. I won’t sit here and tell you that it doesn’t really matter. It’s definitely a distraction.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The déjà vu is real—he faced the same uncertainty in 2024, only securing an extension after a clutch win at Atlanta. This season, however, he’s winless through 14 races and 28th in points with three top tens. He admits, “I’m trying to be as smart as possible and to put all the stuff on the side and to just do my thing on the track. And already the Mexico race is something that I’ve been hoping and waiting for many, many years, and I’m not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself.”

Suarez is doing everything he can to stay focused, especially for a race. He waited years to see it happen. He’s already made five trips home this year to promote the event, juggling intense media duties with all the track struggles. Now, all eyes turned to Michigan on June 8—a chance to find momentum before the biggest race of his life.