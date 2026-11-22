Tony Stewart’s return to Daytona earlier this year brought a familiar face back to NASCAR after nearly a decade away. Although his Truck Series outing ended prematurely following a crash, the three-time Cup Series champion appeared open to another opportunity behind the wheel. Now, with Kaulig Racing potentially considering a third entry for the 2027 Daytona 500, speculation about Stewart making an even bigger comeback has started gaining attention. However, the prospect has raised questions that NASCAR insiders believe fans should consider before getting carried away.

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NASCAR insiders are already pouring cold water on the idea of Tony Stewart returning for the 2027 Daytona 500. The speculation gained traction after a fan suggested that Stewart could take Kaulig Racing’s potential third entry for Dodge’s Cup Series comeback.

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However, Kelly Crandall’s update about Stewart’s NHRA commitments and Bob Pockrass’ response to the fan’s Open Exemption Provisional question point toward two major obstacles. Even with his remarkable motorsports résumé, Stewart might not have a clear path back to the Great American Race.

Crandall was among the first to offer a reality check, noting that Stewart would be in Pomona to start the NHRA season. That immediately complicates the Daytona possibility. Pockrass then added another important detail, responding to the fan’s question about whether Stewart could receive the Open Exemption Provisional ahead of Jimmie Johnson.

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“It would be a NASCAR decision and I would think Jimmie has that secured for the 500,” he explained.

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He also reminded fans that NHRA opens its season on Daytona 500 weekend next year. The two comments make Stewart’s potential return considerably more complicated than simply securing a seat.

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The scheduling conflict is particularly significant because both events are set for February 21, 2027. The NHRA Winternationals will run from February 18 to 21 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in California, while NASCAR’s 69th Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday, February 21, in Florida.

Stewart is deeply involved in NHRA through Tony Stewart Racing and has competed in the Top Fuel category. His presence in Pomona for the season opener would leave little room for a Daytona appearance, especially with the events taking place on opposite sides of the country. Unless his NHRA plans change, the calendar itself presents a major obstacle.

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The OEP discussion adds another layer to the situation. NASCAR introduced the Open Exemption Provisional in 2025 to give accomplished, world-class drivers from NASCAR or other motorsports disciplines a guaranteed starting position. Helio Castroneves became the first recipient, using it to make his Cup Series debut in the 2025 Daytona 500.

Johnson and Legacy Motor Club then used the provision to guarantee his place in the 2026 edition. The rule allows the field to expand to 41 cars when activated, although the entry does not receive championship points or race prize money. NASCAR retains discretion over who qualifies for the opportunity.

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That discretion is why Stewart’s championship résumé does not automatically put him ahead of Johnson. Stewart has three NASCAR Cup titles, a 1997 IndyCar championship, the 1995 USAC Triple Crown, and the 2006 IROC championship. His achievements across different forms of racing make him one of motorsports’ most versatile champions. He has also competed in NHRA Top Fuel, adding another discipline to an already remarkable career.

Johnson, meanwhile, owns seven Cup Series championships and two Daytona 500 victories. His connection to NASCAR’s premier series and history at Daytona make him a compelling candidate for another OEP opportunity. Still, Pockrass’ comment reflects his expectation rather than an official NASCAR confirmation for 2027.

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Stewart’s recent return to NASCAR is another reason fans have entertained the possibility. In February 2026, he climbed into Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram for the Truck Series season opener at Daytona, marking his first NASCAR start in a decade. His outing ended on Lap 36 after contact with Jake Garcia sent him into the wall. Although the race was cut short, the appearance showed that Stewart was willing to return to NASCAR competition. A Daytona 500 start would be a much bigger occasion, particularly with Dodge looking to make an impression in its Cup Series comeback.

However, Kaulig’s third entry is not yet guaranteed. The team has confirmed AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon for its two planned full-time Cup cars in 2027, while Chris Rice has expressed interest in adding a third Dodge for Daytona. He also acknowledged that the team must work through certain stipulations with Dodge and owner Matt Kaulig. Rice specifically said Kaulig had not discussed a deal with Brad Keselowski, despite the speculation surrounding the former Dodge champion.

Stewart’s name has also surfaced, but there is no confirmed agreement or reported negotiation. For now, the IndyCar schedule and NASCAR’s apparent preference for Johnson’s OEP position make a Daytona 500 comeback a difficult proposition for Smoke.