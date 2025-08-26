NASCAR Insiders Get Real Wild Four-Wide Daytona Finish as Ryan Blaney Puts Up a Show

Back in 1935, Bill France Sr. began organizing races on the sands of Daytona Beach, hoping to build a place where fans could gather for the thrill of stock car battles. And where drivers could finally trust they’d get paid fairly, unlike with the shady promoters of the time. That simple idea grew into something far bigger than France could have imagined. Daytona became the birthplace of NASCAR, the stage where legends like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon carved their legacies.

Over the decades, the track has hosted some of the most jaw-dropping, unforgettable finishes in racing history. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, Daytona has a way of serving up another wild chapter that reminds everyone why it’s still the beating heart of the sport.

A finish for the ages at Daytona

“Brad, is that not a beautiful sight? That should be NASCAR’s publicity shot going forward.” Those words by PRN host summed up the feeling in the booth as fans watched Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Justin Haley, and Cole Custer cross the finish line nearly side by side in a photo finish that’ll go down in Daytona history.

Blaney edged out Suárez by inches, Haley was barely a nose behind, and Custer (who finished fourth) was just 0.049 seconds behind Blaney. In a sport where wins are often decided by tenths of a second, four cars charging across the line with practically nothing between them is the kind of drama NASCAR dreams of.

“It is pretty cool… whenever your nose is in front of the rear-quarter panel of the winning car and you finish 4th, that says everything about just how exciting that was,” Brad Gillie said. And he’s right. For all the criticism the Next Gen car has faced, being labeled as “too even,” leading to strung-out, predictable racing, this finish silenced doubters. Daytona proved that in the right moment, the car can still deliver chaos, speed, and spectacle without relying on carnage.

That last point matters. As Alexis Erickson had pointed out, “they didn’t wreck.” That’s not something fans have been able to say often at Daytona. From 1976, which saw Richard Petty and David Pearson collide and spin, to 2020, which saw Ryan Newman flip at the finish, Daytona has always produced some of NASCAR’s wildest last-lap wrecks.

But, not this time! If NASCAR is looking for a defining moment this season, they’ve got it. A clean, electrifying finish at its most iconic track. This is the snapshot that proves stock car racing still has the magic to stop fans in their tracks. And for once, it wasn’t wrecks but raw racing that stole the show.

NASCAR 2025 enters playoff season

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has officially entered the high-stakes playoff season. It marks the intense final chapter of the racing calendar. After completing 26 regular-season races, 16 drivers have qualified to compete in the playoffs. Now, each event becomes critical in the battle for the championship trophy, culminating on November 4 at Phoenix Raceway.

The first round covers Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway, with four drivers cut after Bristol. The ensuing rounds feature tracks like Texas, Talladega, Charlotte’s Roval, Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville. As you may be aware, three drivers will be eliminated in each round until the season-ending race determines the champion among the final four.

Highlighting the 2025 playoffs is William Byron, the regular-season champion. He, along with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, stands among the favorites. Team Penske fields three playoff drivers, including defending champion Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and other top teams have also secured playoff entries. This diverse and wild mix promises fierce competition across different track types.

That being said, several prominent names missed out on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch was notably absent from the postseason field after a challenging season. Chris Buescher also missed the cut, falling just short despite a strong effort at Daytona. Daniel Suarez’s struggle to maintain consistency contributed to his playoff snub, as he prepares to hand his ride over to rising star Connor Zilisch for 2026.

The playoffs promise dramatic intensity, with drivers pushing the limit every lap. They know that every mistake could cost them a championship shot. It will definitely have fans glued to their seats for the ultimate fight for NASCAR glory.