Before the confetti had settled on Kyle Larson’s championship at Homestead-Miami, the guessing game for 2027 was already underway. Sixteen spots, ten races, and no guarantees for anyone who earned a seat this year. Now NASCAR.com’s insiders have put names on the risk, and one of them belongs to a driver few would picture watching from the outside.

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In its weekly “Last Call” feature, NASCAR.com asked each panelist to name one 2026 Chase driver who could miss the postseason next year. The answers were Daniel Suárez, Carson Hocevar, Chris Buescher, Joey Logano and Ryan Preece.

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Dustin Albino picked Suárez, whose first season at Spire Motorsports produced a breakthrough. The No. 7 driver won the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, his third career victory and the first by a Mexican-born driver in that race. Albino’s doubt is about repeating the feat, not about the talent.

“It’s reasonable to view 2026 as the foundation of what could become a successful partnership. Still, Suárez has never put together consecutive seasons in which he seriously contended for a championship during the fall months.”

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Cameron Richardson stayed inside the Spire stable with Hocevar, who finally broke through at Talladega on April 26, taking his first Cup win in his 91st start with a last-lap pass on Buescher.

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The fall was far rougher. Hocevar brake-checked Austin Cindric repeatedly at Martinsville, and Spire answered with a one-race suspension that ended his season a week early. Richardson also leaned on the recent results.

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“The ceiling is through the roof on what Hocevar can accomplish, but just five top 10s in the last 20 starts for him in 2026 is not good momentum to build off heading into 2027. He’ll need to make some noise from the jump in February’s Daytona 500.”

Joey Logano’s championship pedigree does not guarantee a Chase return

Zack Albert went with Buescher, and the closing stretch explains why. The RFK Racing driver finished 20th or worse in seven of the final 10 races and ended the year 16th in points, last among the Chase field.

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The slump unfolded as RFK prepared for change, with Brad Keselowski leaving the No. 6 and Preece set to move into it. Albert credited both drivers for working through the noise, yet saw little momentum heading into the winter.

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Zach Sturniolo made the boldest call by choosing Joey Logano. The three-time champion posted three wins, seven top fives, 15 top 10s and two poles in 2026. But the No. 22 Team Penske Ford started the year poorly, and that early hole left little room for error. Sturniolo’s concern is that a repeat slow start in 2027 may not be fixable as easily.

“Ruling a three-time Cup Series champion out of The Chase seems absolutely ridiculous, but Joey Logano will be the target of this week’s take.”

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Sturniolo knew how bold it sounded, adding: “This take could look really stupid in 10 months’ time, but crazy things happen in NASCAR.”

Pat DeCola closed the panel with Preece, whose dramatic Daytona victory rescued his Chase bid after a history of seven DNFs in 13 starts at the track before that race. The postseason itself was quiet, with only three top 10s across the 10 races.

Now he takes over Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at RFK, with crew chief Derrick Finley and the rest of his team moving with him. DeCola doesn’t see that continuity as proof of improvement, and he pointed to the crowded field of contenders pressing from below.

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“With multi-time Cup winners Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain all looking to break back into the 16-driver field, somebody has to make room. I think Preece is the odd man out.”

The five picks come from different places. Suárez and Hocevar are trying to turn breakthrough moments into habits. Buescher is trying to shake off a miserable finish. Logano must prove that a rough opening stretch was a one-off, and Preece must show a new seat and familiar crew can lift him.

None of it is a prediction carved in stone. Each pick is a bet that one rough stretch will repeat, and a single strong start in February can undo that case. Even a three-time champion has to earn his seat all over again. Until the cutline arrives, the 16-driver field stays far from settled.