NASCAR Insiders “Not Really Surprised” as Fans Get Robbed of Their Million-Dollar Shot

Everybody knows the NASCAR’s new rules for the mid-season by now. The inaugural round of the In-season Challenge dramatically kicked off at the iconic Atlanta Motor Speedway, immediately shattering expectations. Designed as a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament with a $1 million prize, the event added a fresh strategic layer to the 2025 season. Yet before any plotlines could fully develop, Atlanta’s notorious high-speed pack racing delivered its own script, one dominated by sheer chaos.

The Quaker State 400 lived up to Atlanta’s reputation as a track that races like a superspeedway, its slick surface producing the fastest speeds and enormous crashes. More than half the field was caught in a carnage, with measured estimates ranging around 20 to 23 cars incapacitated, almost unprecedented outside classic superspeedways. But Denny Hamlin, who was also a part of the wreck, felt that it was an exciting part of the race, as he sarcastically commented, “That wreck was the best thing that happened to that race. There’s no question about it whatsoever. What it did was it created space between the cars.” But this wreck shook up the entire lineup, raising questions from not just NASCAR veterans but also insiders alike.

How the Atlanta wreck sparked new storylines

In a recent episode of the ‘Hauler Talk’ podcast, Amanda Ellis and co-host Kim Coon, were brought in to talk about confusions and their views regarding the In-Season Bracket Buster Challenge, highlighting last weekend’s race at the EchoPark Motor Speedway. “For the In-Season Challenge, I noticed, I think it was late yesterday afternoon, NASCAR.com confirmed that there were zero brackets left, and I don’t think any of us were really surprised,” said Ellis. “I was kind of hoping there was at least one that made it through where someone had maybe really just went with, a favorite driver, or just really threw one together in a way that maybe didn’t quite line up with, the competition side of things.”

The drafting-heavy nature of the track made it a perfect storm for bracket busting, where a 23-car wreck near Lap 70 eliminated more than half of the field, instantly dooming even the most carefully constructed fantasy buckets. While Denny Hamlin was the No.1 seed and the presumptive favorite in the brackets to advance, the driver found himself on pit road with a damaged car, leaving the bracket owners and casual fans shaking their heads in disbelief that not a single bracket survived past Round 1. The likes of Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, William Byron, and other prominent drivers had to park their race cars.

But the wreck steered the conversation into a whole different direction altogether. “Before we dive into Truly Atlanta, I had a little bit of fun with it on Saturday,” continued Ellis on the podcast. “I felt like fans either loved it, or maybe it’s not their favorite thing, but I did find the conversation around it to be really fun, and then when, almost, half the field wrecked, in that one accident, this new storyline came through, and it was like, ‘oh, okay, if you know this driver’s out, then the guy that they were fighting against now has a chance, and what does his race look like,’ and I felt like that then turned it into a whole other conversation.”

The peak of this conversation changer had been Ty Dillon, and his playful post-race comment about Hamlin, mimicking the latter’s quote, “For all you [Denny Hamlin] fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out,” which garnered both praise and criticism from veterans and fans alike. “Denny’s response to that was awesome as well,” Ellis replied. “Like, kudos for Denny to take that on and say like, ‘hey, I love it, give him his flowers, I thought it was awesome.'”

While many had anticipated the In-Season Challenge to bring a new flair to the race, many might have forgotten the treacherous situations that Atlanta could bring about. “We had talked about it on the Amazon Prime side of things, because during our races, they had set the deal, and they seeded it, but it really didn’t dawn on me until the pre-race coverage, like, ‘oh, this is Atlanta, and it races like a super speedway, it’s drafting, this could be a serious bracket buster.'” said Coon. “Like, before the big rackets even happened during Church’s, too, I guess I didn’t process when I saw the schedule that the first race of the Challenge could turn the whole thing upside down.”

The EchoPark Speedway opener was flagged as a potential bracket buster by insiders long before the green flag even dropped. During Friday’s media session, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe also noted how Atlanta’s dynamics would make the race different: “I think it will add a very unique element to the race, and I’m looking forward to it.” Echoing that, NASCAR simulations labeled the superspeedway-style layout a prime opportunity for lower-seeded drivers like William Byron and Joey Logano to upend the tournament. Once the race began, the forecast proved chillingly accurate.

“But then I did notice, I think it was RFK, all three of their drivers made it through, and I was kind of thinking, like, how did they do that?” said Ellis, “Because it was a little bit crazy there for a bit when it came to that big accident and then some of the things that followed.” Indeed, all three RFK Racing drivers, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece, advanced from the chaos. Keselowski surged through trouble, ultimately finishing 2nd and securing his bracket win, while Buescher secured the ninth position to promote past Todd Gilliland. Preece too outlasted William Byron, crossing the line in 15th. But what lies ahead is an even greater challenge.

This was just the beginning. “But then, this coming weekend is Chicago, which is a challenging course,” Ellis replied. “I’m excited to see kind of how this weekend goes with the In-Season Challenge and who kind of comes out on top, because that’s only going to continue, right? Like, each round is going to give us new opportunities.” The contrast from Atlanta’s drafting chaos to Chicago’s tight corners ensures a fresh test for the remaining drivers and sets the stage for more upsets. And watch out for William Byron and Kyle Busch, they might be looking for their payback on the RFK Racing drivers after the social media banter.

Chicago’s three-year legacy in the making

In 2023, NASCAR made history by carving a high-speed path through downtown Chicago with its first-ever street race. The Grant Park 220 brought stock cars past landmarks like Buckingham Fountain and up Lakeshore Drive in a spectacle that felt more like a city-wide celebration than just another race. Now in 2025, the buzz is building not just around who wins on tracks, but whether this urban showdown has a future beyond its initial three-year contract.

Julie Giese, President of the Chicago Street Race, has been a tireless advocate for the event’s success, pointing to a growing fan base, economic impact, and NASCAR’s evolving relationship with the city. “That first year, over 80% of our attendees were at their very first NASCAR race. Last year, I believe it was close to 70. We’re tracking in and around that area again this year,” she told Racer.com. Community givebacks have exceeded $5 million, and operational improvements like faster construction and better sightlines show NASCAR is learning and listening.

“That’s something I enjoy most about NASCAR, and working in NASCAR is the work done in the communities where we race. Chicago is no different,” said Giese. The race also holds special meaning for drivers like Shane van Gisbergen. The New Zealander’s debut victory in 2023 turned heads across the motorsports world. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been two years. But so much has happened since then… Obviously, I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for that track. So, it’s a pretty cool and special place,” said Gisbergen.

Whether or not Chicago’s skyline will echo with NASCAR thunder in 2026, its impact is already undeniable, and another chaotic race with the In-Season challenge could flip the script again.