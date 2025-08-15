NASCAR Insiders Reveal the Playoff Formula That Could Propel Ross Chastain to NASCAR Glory

Two races. That’s all that’s left before the NASCAR Cup Series slams the door on the regular season and flips the switch to playoff mode. Now, Richmond and Daytona have become pressure cookers for teams trying to lock themselves in or sharpen their edge before the real fight begins. For some, it’s about survival. For others, it’s about sending a message. And then there’s Ross Chastain.

The Trackhouse Racing driver is already holding his golden ticket thanks to a clutch win at Charlotte. On paper, he’s safe. But in NASCAR, “safe” is a myth. Momentum matters, execution matters, and what happens in these last two races could shape everything. What’s really fueling Chastain’s camp heading into the postseason? Well, PRN insiders have a few thoughts…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Solid runs, missed opportunities for Ross Chastain

When you look at Ross Chastain’s 2025 road course record, it’s a mixed bag that leaves you wondering “what if?” Before his Watkins Glen top-10, the expectations were sky-high. “He told me that they expected and this was before he won Watkins Glen, they expected to win half the road courses,” Kim talked about Ross Chastain’s expectations. On paper, that didn’t happen: 12th at COTA, 16th in Mexico, 10th at Chicago, 24th at Sonoma, and then 10th at Watkins Glen. Not bad finishes, but not the kind of dominance some anticipated.

AD

These underwhelming finishes don’t tell the whole story. Each race was punctuated by issues outside Chastain‘s raw speed. Mechanical gremlins, pit road miscues, being caught on the wrong side of key cautions, and the chaos typical of road racing all combined to keep him out of victory lane despite frequent runs near the front.

It’s worth noting that Trackhouse Racing has consistently given Chastain quality equipment. And, this isn’t a case of a driver overachieving in subpar gear. “Trackhouse has done a wonderful job giving him quality equipment because, hey, even the best drivers can’t win in mediocre equipment,” Brett McMillan summed up Chastain’s 2025 performance.

In several of these races, he ran inside the top five for extended stretches. The speed was there; converting it into wins just didn’t happen this time. Looking ahead, the playoffs add another layer of intrigue. “It’s going to be interesting in the playoffs as well with how Ross Chastain, his teammate, also does with this good equipment,” Holly explained.

Chastain’s teammate, Shane van Gisbergen, has already made his mark with a remarkable road course résumé this season. He has won at Watkins Glen, Sonoma, Chicago, and Mexico. With two of the three Trackhouse drivers armed with fast cars and a knack for turning right as well as left, the postseason could be a fascinating stage for redemption, surprise victories, and maybe even that elusive dominance Chastain was once tipped to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Daniel Suárez sneak into the playoffs?

Rampaging from the rear to victory in front of thousands of home fans in the Xfinity Series this year, Daniel Suárez is showcasing flashes of brilliance even as his Cup run remains a roller-coaster. Still reeling from the emotional highs of Mexico City, Suárez’s 2025 Cup standings tell a more sobering story. The Mexican is ranked 29th and sits a hefty 225 points behind the playoff cutline.

But those numbers don’t tell the full story. After a thirteen-race drought without a top-10, Suárez finally broke through with a strong 7th-place showing at Watkins Glen. It wasn’t a win. But he rattled the field and reminded everyone of the speed he still possesses.

With only Richmond and Daytona left, Suárez’s path to the playoffs is clear. He has to win. A victory at Richmond would be monumental. Not only for Suárez’s postseason hopes but for Trackhouse as well. He’d become their third playoff starter alongside Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, strengthening Trackhouse’s presence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With SVG already proving nearly untouchable on road courses, and Chastain bouncing back with strong runs of his own, Suárez could add defensive depth heading into the playoff gauntlet. But make no mistake: it’s an uphill climb. His season has been marred by six DNFs in 24 starts and an average finish hovering just above 21st place.

Still, the Xfinity win in Mexico City and his recent Glen bounce-back show that the spark is there. All he needs is everything to align in one race. In the high-stakes playoff universe that’s rapidly approaching, where one good race can make a season, and one bad one can break it, will Suárez deliver that redemption run Trackhouse is counting on amid future uncertainties?