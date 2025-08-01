NASCAR Iowa Race Weather Update: Mother Nature’s Clouds of Doom Teasing Race Weekend

When the NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Iowa Speedway in 2024, it marked a long-awaited moment. Fans had hoped for a clean debut, and the weather mostly played along. That day, Ryan Blaney dominantly took the checkered flag, leading over 200 of the 350 laps and fending off William Byron in a clean, fast-paced event. The race ran without issue. But in the months that followed, smaller events at the track were hit by sudden rain. It became clear that this short-track oval had a weather problem. Even light showers predicted by the NASCAR weather update seemed to create delays, and the tight weekend schedules left little room for error.

That pattern grew stronger last year. During the Xfinity Series event, rain disrupted qualifying, forcing NASCAR to set the lineup by its metric formula. Teams had to adjust quickly amidst restarts. On race day, Sam Mayer eventually took the win in a caution-heavy race, holding off Riley Herbst in overtime. Chandler Smith led a race-high 131 laps and swept both stages, but faded late and finished eighth. Fans sat through multiple cautions and tire failures, and strategy became messy. Since then, weather concerns have become a part of race planning at Iowa. Teams now prepare for sudden showers, and some even build weather timing into pit strategies. The crowd too comes expecting possible interruptions. The uncertainty has become part of the Iowa experience.

This weekend, forecasts are mostly positive. Skies are expected to stay partly cloudy. Highs will hover around the mid-70s. Wind speeds should stay light, and humidity will be manageable. Nevertheless, rain isn’t entirely out of the picture. Chances are between 5 and 14 percent, depending on the day. Still, even small chances carry weight in Iowa. With the main Cup race on Sunday, every team will be watching the skies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

A sunny prediction could bring change to Iowa patterns

Friday starts things off with the ARCA Menards Series. Practice begins in the afternoon, followed by qualifying. The Atlas 150 is set for 7:00 p.m. The weather looks perfect of all the weekend days. It will be mostly sunny and warm, with little chance of rain. Friday should offer a smooth start. Teams can get in early reps. Fans will enjoy calm conditions under the lights.

Saturday is busier. Xfinity drivers practice in the morning. Qualifying follows just after noon. The Cup Series holds practice at 1:30 p.m., with qualifying at 2:40 p.m. The HyVee Perks 250 caps the day at 4:30 p.m. Weather remains favorable, with a few clouds on the horizon. Forecasts show partly sunny skies and temps in the mid-70s. Rain remains improbable, but not quite impossible. Teams will treat the day as a chance to lock in their setups. Barring any unforeseen changes, it looks like a stress-free lead-in to Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR (@nascar) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Sunday’s Cup race is the big question on everyone’s mind. The Iowa Corn 350 goes green at 3:30 p.m. Broadcast coverage starts at 3:00 p.m. on USA Network. Forecasts call for increasing clouds and a slight bump in rain chances. Slightly higher, these will be around 14 percent by race time. That is not high, but it is enough to keep teams on edge. A short shower mid-race could flip strategies. Delays could push the broadcast past its window. The best scenario is a clean, uninterrupted race. But even a passing storm could change the outcome.

In all, Iowa Speedway’s forecast looks kind. But its history tells a different story. Even small weather shifts have caused big impacts here. Teams and fans have learned not to relax too soon. The skies may be clear now, but in Iowa, clouds always carry a hint of drama.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All eyes on Christopher Bell ahead of Iowa

One driver who emerges as a compelling spotlight heading into Iowa is Christopher Bell. He is already one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ fastest and most decorated drivers this season. He is currently ranked 5th in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 3 wins, 8 top-five finishes, and 13 top-10s across 22 races. His consistent performance and 664 points make him a strong title contender heading into Iowa.

Nonetheless, Bell has yet to claim victory at Iowa Speedway. In fact, he’s made only one Iowa start in the Cup Series. And while he finished respectably, he did not reach the podium or manage a stage victory. What makes Bell’s Iowa struggles more surprising is that the track, in theory, should suit him. A short 7/8-mile oval with progressive banking, Iowa rewards precision, throttle control, and tire management. These are all traits Bell is known for. His dirt-racing roots have shaped a smooth but aggressive style, perfect for slipping around slick surfaces and adjusting mid-corner lines. On paper, that should make him a natural fit here, but last year was not so simple.

In the 2024 Cup Series debut at the track, Bell started well. He qualified in the top 10 and showed early pace. But as the race wore on, he faded. He finished fourth. Solid, but far from a real threat to Ryan Blaney, who dominated the evening. Bell failed to lead a single lap or mount a serious charge in the closing stages. Earlier this season, he won three consecutive races, and yet, his Iowa record remains blank. He’s tied with dozens of other current Cup drivers who have yet to score top-5s or top-3s at the track, underscoring just how unfinished his business is at this venue.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with the weather looming and momentum on his side, Bell returns aiming to rewrite that story. His team knows how close they were last year. The track suits him as well, and he just needs it to suit his car. If the balance clicks and the skies stay clear, Bell could finally break through. If not, Iowa may remain one of the few blind spots on his growing resume.