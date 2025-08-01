NASCAR Iowa Weekend: Full TV Schedule, Ticket Details & Qualifying Order for Xfinity Race

In the heart of America’s corn country lies a short track with a big reputation, where rotating engines have written racing history. Iowa Speedway opened in September 2006 as a progressive-banked, multi-lane .875-mile oval tailored to racers’ desires, and built by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace. From its very first NASCAR event in 2007, where 16-year-old Joey Logano battled Kevin Harvick and took the win on the final restart, the track became quickly known as a proving ground for future stars. Its first major NASCAR events began in 2009 with both the Truck and Nationwide/Xfinity series.

The inaugural Nationwide/Xfinity race in August 2009 saw pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. start strong, but it was Brad Keselowski who took control early, leading 121 laps and claiming Iowa’s first major NASCAR win in front of over 56,000 fans. Cup-level drivers like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson gained valuable experience in ARCA and lower-series races at Iowa. And now, as we approach a thrilling weekend at the Speedway, here are the full details for the TV schedule, ticket information, qualifying order, and all you need to know about the race.

Your complete guide to NASCAR Iowa Weekend

The weekend kicks off with the Atlas 150, a combination race for both the main and East ARCA Menards Series, scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 1. The race covers 150 laps or 131.25 miles around the oval. Before the green flag, ARCA practice runs from 3:30-4:15 p.m., followed by qualifying from 4:30-4:50 p.m. Coverage will be live on FS1, with additional coverage via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. This event marks the 18th ARCA race at Iowa and the 22nd for the East Series, with a field of 27 cars entered, the largest since 2016/2017. R-airs of the ARCA race also appear on FS2 early Saturday and Sunday morning, ensuring fans who missed the main broadcast still get multiple viewing opportunities.

On Saturday, August 2, the spotlight turns to the Xfinity Series. Practice runs open at 11:00-11:55 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 12:05-1:00 p.m., both streamed exclusively via the CW App. Later in the afternoon, the Hy-Vee PERKS 250 (60-60-130 stages) takes place at 4:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on The CW network, with radio coverage via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. This revived event returned in 2024 after a multi-year hiatus and features 250 laps over 218.75 miles around the oval. The 2024 edition was notably sold out, showing renewed enthusiasm and passion for the sport.

Ticketing for the 2025 Iowa Speedway weekend uses the digital Tickets @Home system; no printed tickets will be mailed. Purchasers receive tickets via email about 30 days prior, which can be printed or displayed on mobile devices at the gate. Iowa Speedway operates on a cashless system, so all transactions on site, including food, merchandise, and concessions, must be made by card or digital payment. ARCA race tickets generally start in the #30 to #165 range, depending on seat location and demand. For the complete weekend- ARCA Friday, Xfinity Saturday, and Cup Sunday, fans can purchase multi-day packages including reserved seating. Cup Sunday is reportedly sold out in many reserved sections, though Friday and Saturday passes remain available. Premium experiences like Premier or Trackside Supreme packages include access to the garage, pit areas, hot laps, FanWalk, and more, at a higher ticket tier. For more information, visit the official Iowa Speedway website.

So, whether you are tuning in from your couch with snacks at the ready or heading to Newton with your digital tickets in hand, the 2025 NASCAR Iowa Weekend promises back-to-back action that is as tight as the track’s corners.

Qualifying order for Xfinity

Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway-

1 9 Ross Chastain(i) 38.9 1 2 07 Patrick Emerling(i) 35.9 1 3 74 Dawson Cram 34.6 1 4 35 Tyler Tomassi 32.3 1 5 53 Joey Gase 30.3 1 6 14 Garrett Smithley 28 1 7 31 Blaine Perkins 28 1 8 19 Justin Bonsignore 27.8 1 9 70 Thoma Annunziata 27.2 1 10 48 Nick Sanchez # 27 1 11 45 Mason Massey 26.7 1 12 7 Justin Allgaier 25.8 1 13 21 Austin Dillon 25.3 1 14 20 Brandon Jones 24.2 1 15 42 Anthony Alfredo 23.6 1 16 71 Ryan Ellis 23.4 1 17 1 Carson Kvapil # 23.4 1 18 91 Josh Bilicki 22.9 1 19 11 Carson Hocevar(i) 21.7 1 20 44 Brennan Poole 20 2 21 28 Kyle Sieg 19.3 2 22 4 Parker Retzlaff 17.6 2 23 25 Harrison Burton 16.8 2 24 51 Jeremy Clements 15 2 25 99 Matt DiBenedetto 14.9 2 26 00 Sheldon Creed 14.6 2 27 16 Christian Eckes # 14.2 2 28 27 Jeb Burton 14.1 2 29 26 Dean Thompson 11.8 2 30 10 Daniel Dye # 11.3 2 31 18 William Sawalich # 11.1 2 32 17 Corey Day 8.2 2 33 39 Ryan Sieg 8 2 34 2 Jesse Love 7.5 2 35 8 Sammy Smith 7 2 36 54 Taylor Gray # 5.1 2 37 41 Sam Mayer 2.3 2 38 88 Connor Zilisch # 1 2

Austin Hill, originally scheduled to drive the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, has been suspended for one race following an on-track incident at Indianapolis. As a result, Austin Dillon will step in for Saturday’s Hy-Vee Perks 250.

Kyle Larson, despite his strong performance on short tracks this season, is notably absent from the entry list, meaning he will not compete in the Iowa Xfinity race.

Ross Chastain returns behind the wheel of the #9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, his fifth NXS start of the season with JRM.

Justin Bonsignore is back in action, driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in his sixth Xfinity start of 2025.

Patrick Emerling reprises the #07 seat for SS-Green Light Racing, marking his seventh start of the year. The finalized entry list confirms 38 cars will take part, which meets the maximum field size. Therefore, all entries make the race, with no one being eliminated during qualifying.