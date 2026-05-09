NASCAR Issues ‘Apology’ to Championship Contender After Costly Officiating Fumble

Gio Ruggiero had the NASCAR race won. He had just passed Connor Zilisch for the lead on lap 65. His No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota was fast, and the Watkins Glen Truck race was his to lose. Then, on the restart on lap 68, the truck behind him, Brenden Queen’s, tapped him forward. Not hard. But enough. Enough to push Ruggiero past the restart zone line a fraction of a second early. NASCAR threw the penalty. Ruggiero went to the back. Later, when the race was over and the trophy was in someone else’s hands, NASCAR admitted the fault was theirs.

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A Win, A Penalty, and an Apology That Changes Nothing

Ruggiero charged from the back to 15th in the final two laps, which tells you everything about how quick that truck was. Then he went to the NASCAR hauler. “We were just apologized to,” he said afterward. No points adjustment or reversal, just a plain old apology.

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“I think it was just a bad call, obviously,” Ruggiero told Frontstretch on March 8, 2026. “I didn’t jump the restart. I think we just gave the No. 11 team a nice gift there. We definitely would’ve won the race or had a close battle with the No. 71. Really unfortunate from a points standpoint. Everybody on this team works really hard and puts all their time and dedication into this.”

To put it all into perspective, here’s how a restart works. The leader has to hold a consistent pace until they reach a marked zone on the track. Once they’re in it, it’s go time. Touch the gas even a moment before that line, and it’s a violation; you go to the back immediately.

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What NASCAR apparently missed in Ruggiero’s case was that he didn’t jump it intentionally. He got pushed. Queen’s truck nudged him from behind, and that nudge carried the No. 17 forward before Ruggiero even hit the throttle. The reply, though, made it clear enough. But the NASCAR decision-making brass had already made the call, and restart violations are automatic under NASCAR’s rules. Once the next green flag drops, the decision is locked in. Forever.

The No. 11 he was seen mentioning is Kaden Honeycutt, his own teammate. With Ruggiero and Ross Chastain both penalized and gone from the front, Honeycutt inherited a front-row starting spot for the overtime restart and won the race.

NASCAR’s penalty gave Kaden Honeycutt the win and series points lead, while Gio Ruggiero was demoted from first to 17th place. The penalty was validated by the “Restart Violation” rule, allowing officials to penalize a leader for accelerating before reaching the designated restart zone.

Imago LINCOLN, AL – APRIL 24: Gio Ruggiero 18 First Auto Group Toyota during practice for the ARCA Menards Series Alabama Manufactured Housing 200 race on Friday April 24, 2026 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, AL. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 24 ARCA Menards Series Alabama Manufactured Housing 200 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953260424091

Because the infraction was deemed a “judgment call,” there is no provision for a retroactive revision, rendering the official results final despite admitted visibility issues.

Apparently, for Ruggiero, it was the same shop and the same garage. One driver, Honeycutt, is in victory lane; the other is sitting with an apology that doesn’t show up anywhere in the standings. Ruggiero currently sits fourth in the championship. The five playoff points that come with a win, points that help drivers survive the post-season rounds, are just gone.

The part that stings most is that NASCAR has since acknowledged the restart zone itself was a problem. Tire barriers installed at the exit of Turn 7 were partially blocking drivers’ view of the painted lines on the track. That is being fixed. Cold comfort for Ruggiero, but at least it won’t happen again.

Zilisch Raced Too, and Lost the NASCAR Race a Different Way

Ruggiero wasn’t the only one who left Watkins Glen with a story about what should have been. Connor Zilisch led 28 laps and was the fastest truck on the road course for most of the race. After Ruggiero’s penalty, he inherited the lead for the final overtime restart, essentially a gift-wrapped win. Then he gave it back.

The telemetry tells you all about what happened. On that final restart, Zilisch was only at 82% throttle when he crossed the green flag line. He had watched two drivers ahead of him get penalized for jumping, and he wasn’t going to be the third. That hesitation, that 18% he left in reserve, was exactly the gap Honeycutt needed.

Honeycutt braked 12 feet deeper into Turn 1, carried more curb through the Bus Stop chicane, and beat Zilisch to the line by 0.45 seconds. Half a second. Built entirely in the sections of the track where Honeycutt took the risks that Zilisch, understandably, wouldn’t.

The manufacturer standings shifted, too. Toyota trailed Chevrolet by 12 points coming into the weekend. Honeycutt’s win swung it; Toyota now sits just 9 back. What looked like a Chevrolet cushion has nearly disappeared. Ruggiero moves on to Dover now. The apology doesn’t travel with him, but the missing playoff points do.