NASCAR Just Not Yet Done With Iconic Track as They Whisper New Contract Rumors

After two years of rain-soaked July Fourth weekend events, questions swirl: Could the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race be the last in Grant Park? Chicago has hosted three consecutive street races on July 5–6 under an inaugural three-year agreement with NASCAR. Historically, the Chicago Motor Speedway at Sportsman’s Park was one of only three U.S. venues to host both NASCAR auto races and horse racing (alongside Dover International Speedway and the Syracuse Mile).

Chicago is set to welcome NASCAR back on July 5–6 on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course through Grant Park. It will mark the completion of the original three-year deal signed in 2022. The first two editions received mixed reactions. While the city saw an estimated $236 million in economic impact over 2023 and 2024 despite weather disruptions. However, some fans criticized limited sightlines and persistent logistical challenges. With rain dampening two consecutive July Fourth weekends, city and NASCAR officials are now weighing whether to renew or pivot. Will NASCAR extend its agreement with Chicago—or are they already eyeing another city for a future street race?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR’s whispered contract talks and Chicago’s street-race track record

NASCAR and Chicago leaders remain in “We continue to have positive conversations with the city of Chicago, and right now, we’re focused on making 2025 the best event yet,” a NASCAR spokesperson said Thursday. About keeping a street race beyond 2025, yet rumors persist of advanced talks with San Diego for a 2026 event. Over the last three years, Grant Park delivered strong tourism boosts but also logistical headaches. Extensive road closures, infrastructure costs, and unpredictable weather tests.

AD

NASCAR praised Chicago’s iconic skyline backdrop and global media reach. However, city stakeholders weighed community disruption and return on investment. Andrew Shusterman says, “This has got to be a top-tier venue for a NASCAR race, like, a huge park in the middle of the city, surrounded by these beautiful buildings.” As this statement suggests, NASCAR is assessing criteria long-term, even as officials acknowledge the event’s high-profile benefits.

via Imago July 2, 2023, Chicago, Illinois, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Driver, Shane van Gisbergen 91 races for position through the city streets for the Inaugural Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Course. Chicago USA – ZUMAries 20230702_mda_a161_229 Copyright: xLoganxTxArcex

From the inaugural 2023 race through 2025 preparations, NASCAR has monitored metrics as reported in a local newspaper, CBS NEWS. Attendance figures held steady amid rain delays, broadcasting viewership spiked during key moments, yet local feedback included concerns about sightlines behind bleachers and traffic impacts. City tourism officials highlight international exposure and economic infusion, hotel occupancy rose, and restaurants reported upticks during race weekends. Still, persistent weather interruptions over two July Fourth weekends caused doubts about scheduling reliability. Additionally, street race costs, temporary barrier installation, grandstand setup, and cleanup are substantial. These factors inform NASCAR’s cautious stance as the contract nears expiration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, whispers of San Diego as an urban alternative add urgency. Discussions reported between NASCAR and San Diego leaders point to a potential 2026 street race there, leveraging Southern California’s favorable summer climate and tourist appeal. Yet Chicago officials emphasize they remain open to adjustments, citing positive dialogue about extending the Grant Park event. NASCAR is not yet done with the iconic Chicago race, but contract renewal hinges on balancing economic impact, fan experience, logistical feasibility, and emerging offers from other cities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Exploring other urban venues beyond San Diego

Beyond San Diego, NASCAR has informally evaluated additional cities for street races. Past industry reports identified Denver and Mexico City as potential future locations, reflecting NASCAR’s interest in Western markets and international expansion. Denver’s downtown corridors and Mexico City’s successful inaugural Cup event in 2025 demonstrate an appetite for urban racing, though each poses unique logistical, regulatory, and climate considerations. NASCAR also scouts coastal cities with strong tourism infrastructure, where street layouts can showcase landmarks and attract global viewership.

Furthermore, industry sources note NASCAR’s broader strategy includes revisiting historic markets and pairing street events with local festivals. Potential alternatives mentioned in sports-business analyses include Nashville (leveraging its motorsports roots and entertainment scene) and Miami (drawing on recent Formula E and IndyCar events). Each candidate requires a thorough assessment of community impact, sponsor interest, and weather patterns. As the Chicago agreement approaches its end, NASCAR’s urban-race roadmap involves careful vetting of multiple venues. Also, ensuring any successor aligns with series growth objectives and operational realities.