NASCAR Lands Itself in Court as Executives File Lawsuit Against Chinese Manufacturers

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed a massive antitrust complaint against NASCAR last year, charging the governing organization of monopolistic behavior. Now, only a few months after the legal dispute reached a settlement, NASCAR is once again returning to court. But this time, they’re the ones who are doing the suing. And according to the organization, the issue involves a massive counterfeit merchandise operation allegedly tied to hundreds of anonymous Chinese sellers.

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NASCAR declares war on counterfeiters

This week, NASCAR filed a lawsuit against hundreds of unidentified defendants in China for allegedly engaging in “mass counterfeiting” with a “deliberate and coordinated scheme” to distribute pirated and counterfeit goods. Counterfeit NASCAR items has been floating around online marketplaces like background noise for years.

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This includes fake die-casts, knockoff hats, and cheaply copied shirts carrying driver numbers and sponsor logos. The majority of NASCAR enthusiasts have undoubtedly seen them when perusing internet listings that offer “official” merchandise at questionably reduced costs.

But now, NASCAR is attempting something much larger than simply removing a few fake storefronts. The sanctioning body has initiated a broad legal campaign against hundreds of vendors who are allegedly engaged in the production and online distribution of unapproved NASCAR products.

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The lawsuit claims that the defendants unlawfully exploited NASCAR trademarks, team branding, racing graphics, car numbers, and logos on a wide variety of goods that were meant to appear genuine to unwary consumers. What makes the situation particularly complicated, however, is the level of anonymity involved.

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According to NASCAR, many of these vendors use layers of fictitious business names, incomplete locations, phony contact details, and frequently changing internet storefronts to make it very challenging to identify the true owners. NASCAR claimed that even in cases where addresses were found, many of them seemed to be fake or unrelated to any real business location.

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Authored by Keaton Smith of Whitewood Law, the complaint stated: “Few, if any, of the defendants provided a complete and accurate physical address on their respective e-commerce store sites.” And NASCAR clearly does not believe these are isolated individuals selling bootleg T-shirts from random garages.

Rather, the organization contends that the operation is similar to an integrated network that can produce counterfeit goods on an industrial scale through manufacturing pipelines, advertising systems, shipping channels, and coordinated distribution strategies. NASCAR even cited official studies that indicate pirate rings often collaborate, exchange strategies, and assist one another in avoiding online law enforcement.

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At the center of NASCAR’s frustration is what many industries now call the “whack-a-mole” problem. Usually, takedown requests are used to get rid of fake listings. However, if one account vanishes, another frequently arises almost instantly under a different alias. In order to compel internet marketplaces, social media firms, and search engines to delete shops, listings, and seller accounts connected to the purported counterfeit network, NASCAR is now requesting more extensive court orders.

Imago November 2, 2025, Avondale, Az, USA: Fans watch their favorite drivers race during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway in AVONDALE, AZ, USA. Avondale USA – ZUMAa161 20251102_aaa_a161_007 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

And the issue stretches far beyond racing. Similar issues have recently plagued major sports leagues worldwide. For instance, the National Basketball Association has sued counterfeit vendors in the past, claiming that numerous businesses continue to communicate constantly through online communities and underground digital marketplaces.

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The scope of the problem was further demonstrated by a 2024 report from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which discovered that 84% of the entire value and 90% of the total quantity of counterfeit goods intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection came from China.

For NASCAR, the fight is ultimately about far more than fake hats and copied stickers. For teams, sponsors, manufacturers, merchants, and the sport itself, licensed gear is a significant source of income. Everyone loses when the market is overrun with fake goods. From businesses losing legitimate sales to fans unknowingly paying for low-quality imitations disguised as official gear.

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It’s unclear if NASCAR can actually slow the process. In the past, counterfeit networks have evolved rapidly, changing platforms and identities nearly as swiftly as law enforcement. One thing is evident from this lawsuit, though: NASCAR no longer considers the issue to be background noise. It now views it as a full-scale assault on the sport’s commercial side.