NASCAR Las Vegas: Who’ll Serve as the Grand Marshal & Pace Car Driver in Pennzoil 400?

After a brutal showdown at the Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR is next heading to Sin City for the Pennzoil 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While the temperatures are set to be scorching, the drivers and fans will be filled with energy as the Grand Marshal takes the stage right before the race. Let’s find out who will give the iconic engine-starting command to the drivers.

Who will be the Grand Marshal at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the NASCAR V8s are the loudest on the track, it can only be Korn’s frontman, Jonathan Davis, who can exceed that growl. And he will be doing exactly that as he commands the drivers to turn their engines on right before the cars take to the track. This is seemingly a massive change, considering Nate Bargatze’s marshaling at the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Davis co-founded Korn back in 1993. The band soon became a hit, taking over and mixing the genre after decades of the Metallica-Megadeth battle. Through 14 studio albums, Korn is a two-time Grammy winner, and Davis, undoubtedly, has been their frontman through the years. He is also the longest-serving member of the band.

“Our concerts are loud, fast, and full of chaos, which sounds a lot like a NASCAR race,” Davis said. “I’m excited to jump into that world and soak up the energy of the track in Las Vegas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Entertainment Bilder des Tages Korn live at Tons of Rock 2022, Oslo, Norway Oslo, Norway. 24th, June 2022. The American nu metal band Korn performs a live concert during the Norwegian music festival Tons of Rock 2022 in Oslo. Here vocalist Jonathan Davis is seen live on stage. Oslo Norway PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxFIN Copyright: xGonzalesxPhoto/Jan-ErikxEriksenx

While millions listen to him screaming and growling every day, he will use that vocal power to send more power into the drivers this Sunday, as he will command them to turn their engines on at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will then hand over the official duties and the spotlight to another strong personality, who will guide the drivers around the track right before the race goes green.

Who is the honorary pace car driver at the NASCAR race?

ADVERTISEMENT

The honorary pace car driver at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this year is not an unfamiliar face for the admirers of pro wrestling. The one and only, WWE MITB winner, Tiffany Stratton, has been given the glorious opportunity to take on the duties of the pace car driver on the 1.5-mile track, leading some of the fastest drivers in America behind her.

“Leading the whole pack as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for this NASCAR weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I can’t wait to share it with fans from start to finish,” Stratton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Via WWE

Stratton gained fame a decade ago when she made it to the US National Gymnastics team. Later, she dropped that part of her career, carrying the athleticism into the world of pro wrestling. She soon became the NXT Women’s Champion, and then debuted in the 2024 Royal Rumble, later signing herself with WWE’s SmackDown. This was the same year she won the Money in the Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she prepares to take the drivers around the track as the Honorary Pace Car driver, much entertainment can be expected. NASCAR heading down to Sin City has always been exciting. Apart from the celebrities that leave a mark on the track before the drivers do, the race also becomes quite chaotic for the teams. After the eventful showdown at Phoenix earlier last week, it will be interesting to see who steers clear at LVMS.