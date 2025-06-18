NASCAR Lawsuit: Charter Crisis Escalates as Michael Jordan’s Attorney Sends Strong “Reliefs” Message

Now, things are getting real. What started as a behind-the-scenes contract dispute has exploded into one of the biggest legal battles that NASCAR has faced in decades. Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have taken on the league in a full-blown antitrust lawsuit. That’s so by accusing NASCAR of locking down the sport with unfair auto rules and anti-competitive practices.

Filed in October 2024, the case has been dragging on for eight months, stacking up court filings and high-stakes hearings. In a recent hearing, the judge grilled the team’s attorney, none other than Jeffrey Kessler, about exactly what kind of relief they are after if they win. Spoiler: They are not just looking for a paycheck. But they want could change the way NASCAR does business from the ground up.

Jordan’s attorney lays down the gauntlet in court this time

In the latest courtroom showdown, attorney Jeffrey Kessler didn’t hold back. During a pivotal hearing, first reported on X by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the judge asked Kessler what exactly his clients would want if they came out on top. His answer? Nothing short of reshaping the foundation of NASCAR.

Pockrass posted, “At hearing, judge asked 23XI/FRM atty Jeffrey Kessler what they want if win this case. He said it could be requiring NASCAR to divest itself of tracks or get rid of requirements that tracks can’t have races from similar series. Also indicated length of charters. Kessler afterward.” He followed up with Kessler after the court, asking his opinion on the hearing.

Kessler explains that final decisions on relief won’t come until after the jury delivers a verdict on liability. He also stressed that legally, antitrust cases unfold in two phases, just like the federal case against Google. First comes the verdict, and then comes the remedy. But he made one thing clear: if his clients win, they’re going for more than just money.

He goes on to say, ” We really won’t decide on the adjunctive relief until after the jury verdict because you have to tailor your relief to what the jury finds, to what issues come out. So that’s just a legally proper way. If anyone has been paying attention to the monopoly cases against Google, right, you have a separate relief hearing after the verdict of liability.”

And this matters. Since early 2025, FRM and 23XI Racing have argued that the NASCAR structure allows it to act as both a regulator and commercial competitor, which is a conflict of interest, they claim, that keeps independent teams boxed out. Kessler’s reference to divestiture—forcing NASCAR to give up control of tracks—would be a nuclear option if granted.

Kessler added on, saying, “So, so we won’t settle on it till then, but as I noted to the judge, there are lots of relief that is well known in the antitrust laws, one of which is divestiture, which would be to separate the running of NASCAR and commercial terms from the tracks.” But Kessler wasn’t done. Michael Jordan‘s attorney said NASCAR rules restrict teams from running their next-gen cars in other series, block tracks from hosting events from rival leagues, and prevent teams from earning revenue outside NASCAR’s tightly controlled system.

Jeffrey explains, ” Another one is getting rid of all these restrictions that stop the tracks from having competing events, stop the other teams from racing in other events, stop the teams from using their next-gen cars in other events. Those are things where monopolists cannot continue to impose those restrictions.”

That wasn’t the only update from court. Bob Pockrass also reported the hearing wrapped without a ruling on NASCAR’s motion to dismiss the team’s counterclaim. However, the judge ordered that some text from the Race Team Alliance’s executive director must be produced as evidence, though a portion of RTA documents remain shielded under attorney–client privilege. And the road ahead is getting smoother. NASCAR has rescheduled another hearing for next Tuesday, seeking to compel as many as 13 other teams to hand over financial records, as reported by Bob on X.

Adding even more urgency, Pockrass noted that if FRM and 23XI Racing don’t win a rehearing in their appeal, they stand to lose their charters just seven days after a final ruling (Dec 1), raising big questions about what NASCAR will do with the recently vacated Stewart-Haas Racing charters. So far, the sanctioning body hasn’t revealed whether those charters would be relocated, auctioned, or left on the table.

Kevin Harvick backs Hamlin’s missed Mexico Race

While legal fireworks were flying off track, Denny Hamlin made headlines for a completely different reason—choosing to sit out last weekend’s race in Mexico. The veteran Driver stayed stateside to be with his fiancée, Jordan Fish, as the couple welcomed their newborn son. For a top-tier Driver during the heat of the season, Hamlin prioritizes home over horsepower, stepping aside just days before the green flag.

Ryan Truex was tapped to fill behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota. And though it was a last-minute call-up on unfamiliar terrain, Truex held his own with a P23 finish at the tricky Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Road course. NASCAR pre-approved it. Hence, allowing Hamlin to maintain playoff eligibility despite missing the race. That gave him the flexibility to do what mattered most in the moment.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the retired champion weighed in on Hamlin’s absence. Harvick didn’t mince words about the unique circumstances. He said, “That’s a very unique situation, with Denny missing the race. You don’t ever know the details of health. And all of those things that go with mom and baby. So I would hate to criticize that scenario, not knowing all of the details of everything that goes with it. I know it would have to be pretty extreme to miss a race. It would be tough to comment on, without knowing all the details.” That’s correct.

Hamlin is now set to return at Pocono Raceway—an oval where he’s historically thrived. He won there in 2023 and finished second last year. His past makes it the perfect venue for a strong rebound. As Hamlin returns to the track this weekend with fatherhood fuelling his fire, the bigger battle still looms off track. With another crucial hearing set for Tuesday, the pressure is building up.

So, as the green flag drops in Pennsylvania and court filings fly back in Charlotte, only one question remains. How much of NASCAR’s old guard will survive if the underdogs win this fight?