NASCAR Lawsuit: Denny Hamlin Publicly Threatens to “Expose” NASCAR in Broad Daylight

Amid the ongoing lawsuit with NASCAR, Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, has refrained from addressing the specifics of Tyler Reddick’s contract clause or any potential team poaching. The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck wrote on X, “I also asked Hamlin if he is worried Tyler Reddick could now be lured away by another team (due to the clause in Reddick’s contract that says 23XI must provide him with a chartered entry): “I don’t have any direct comment to that.””

Hamlin offered a pointed promise to clarify matters in the courtroom. “All I can tell you, and this will just be my blanket answer for all questions about this, is that if you want answers, you want to understand why this is all happening, come December 1st. You’ll get the answers that you’re looking for and all will be exposed.”

At the heart of the dispute is the clause in Reddick’s contract and the broader issue of charter agreements, which effectively grant teams guaranteed race entries and revenue share. Reddick’s 2024 contract with 23XI Racing reportedly includes a pivotal clause: if the team fails to secure a chartered car for him, one that guarantees entry prize money, he has the legal leverage to become a free agent and explore other opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Despite the legal turbulence, Hamlin remains defiant and confident about his team’s future. His statement underscores 23XI Racing’s commitment to transparency and indicates that the most important revelations are still months ahead, even when the 7-day window is now over. But this clause adds significant weight to 23XI’s legal fight to retain their charters, as failure to win the lawsuit could not only diminish their competitive standing but also trigger Reddick’s departure.

This is a developing story.