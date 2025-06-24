NASCAR Lawsuit: Fans Left Fearing the Worst as Michael Jordan & Co.’s Counterclaim Bid Faces Legal Blow

It was a brutal weekend at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing, and recent developments off the track have only compounded their misery. With brake failures, wrecked cars, and a race to forget, Riley Herbst slammed the wall, Bubba Wallace’s rotor exploded, and Tyler Reddick barely limped to the finish. But as bad as things looked on track, the team’s bigger headache may be happening off of it.

The courtroom could end up being 23XI’s toughest challenge this season, and it’s a challenge involving contracts, counterclaims, and legal firepower. Yup, it’s the NASCAR lawsuit, again!

Teams face a major blow in the NASCAR lawsuit

NASCAR Lawsuit drama is back, so let’s start with a summary of the events that have occurred to paint a picture of how we got here. In October 2024, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports refused the sign NASCAR’s new charter deal, and went on to sue the governing body over ‘monopolistic practices’. Now, while a December 1st, 2025, trial is set for the case, NASCAR also made an interesting counterclaim, which 23XI Racing made an attempt to dismiss ahead of the hearing, and Bob Pockrass has delivered an update on this motion to dismiss.

NASCAR’s counterclaim accuses the teams of illegally colluding to pressure the sanctioning body into accepting their terms. They allege that this violates the Sherman Act, the main U.S. law against anticompetitive business practices. In a new twist, Judge Bell has denied a motion from 23XI Racing and Front Row to dismiss NASCAR’s counterclaim against them!

Bob Pockrass reported on X, “Judge Bell has denied 23XI/Front Row motion to dismiss NASCAR’s counterclaim against them: “The challenges to the Counterclaim are best addressed at Summary Judgment, with a more developed factual record.” … NASCAR alleges teams illegally colluded for better charter terms.”

This means the court will not throw out NASCAR’s counterclaim at this stage. For fans unfamiliar with legal jargon, here’s what this means: The NASCAR lawsuit is far from over. 23XI and Front Row wanted the judge to throw out NASCAR’s accusations before evidence was even presented, but the judge said no. The legal process will continue, and both sides will have to argue their case with more facts and evidence so the Judge can decide whether a jury can reach a reasonable conclusion.

The lawyer for 23XI and FRM, Jeffery Kessler, also released a statement on this result. While they remain confident of winning this case in court, they were disappointed that their motion to dismiss was not heard. Kessler wrote in a statement posted on X by Bob Pockrass, “Judge Bell’s decision today is encouraging even though we are disappointed that he did not dismiss NASCAR’s meritless, retaliatory counterclaim. The judge’s recognition of many of our arguments, including the efficiency and necessity of joint negotiations and lack of credible evidence, reinforces our confidence that we will prevail in summary judgment. This counterclaim is a tactic by NASCAR to divide and distract. We remain confident in our case and motivated by our original intent – to ensure a competitive and fair sport for all drivers, fans, teams, and partners.”

As the legal drama unfolds, fans are left anxiously watching. They now fear the worst for the future of their favorite teams and the sport itself. With the charter deal also hanging in the balance after NASCAR won their appeal to overturn the preliminary injunction, things are looking gloomy for the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-led outfit. Now, let’s look at how fans are reacting to the latest developments. And, most importantly, what it could mean for the future of NASCAR.

Fans react as NASCAR lawsuit takes a turn against 23XI and Front Row

As Judge Kenneth Bell allowed NASCAR’s counterclaim to proceed, fans flooded social media with reactions. Many of them are bracing for what they believe is an inevitable legal storm for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. One fan summed up the general sentiment over the NASCAR lawsuit bluntly: “Yup, they’re screwed.” Another added, “Bye-bye 23XI and Bubba.” The comments were referencing 23XI, including Bubba Wallace’s #23 team, which has faced a rough stretch both on and off the track. The Pocono disaster only added fuel to that fire. Now, combine that with this legal blow, and it’s clear the losing streak isn’t just limited to race day.

Some took the news with a sense of weary inevitability: “Why am I not surprised?” one fan wrote. With another commenting, “Classic NASCAR paying the judge and lawyers with tons of money.” While there’s no evidence to support such a claim, the sentiment reflects the growing divide between fans. One side is clearly standing strong with the teams who see NASCAR’s power play as business as usual.

Still, not all comments leaned toward doom and gloom. Some fans doubled down in support of Denny Hamlin and his team. “Honestly, now I want Hamlin and 23XI to win races and win the damn championship.” That optimism isn’t entirely misplaced. Hamlin, although a JGR driver, is on a hot streak, with a win at Michigan and a runner-up at Pocono. The 23XI drivers, too, have a shot at delivering a fitting reply on track to the sanctioning body, like they did last season when Tyler Reddick won the regular season championship and locked into the Championship 4 amidst the legal drama.

Meanwhile, others see this as NASCAR flexing its momentum: “Momentum continues to build for NASCAR. 23XI better deal.” But not everyone is cheering the governing body’s actions. A few, clearly worn down by the politics, chimed in with, “I’ve never wished on NASCAR’s downfall so bad.” The legal chess match in the NASCAR lawsuit continues. But clearly, fans have already picked sides.

Whose side are you on in this NASCAR lawsuit drama? Let us know in the comments.