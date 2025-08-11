NASCAR Lawsuit: Federal Judge Blows-Off NASCAR’s Baseless Accusations on Michael Jordan & Co

A battle between NASCAR and two of its high-profile teams has been brewing for months in a Charlotte federal court. 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports have locked horns with NASCAR for a while now. It began with the teams joining a broader antitrust lawsuit. This claim accused NASCAR, led by Jim France, of operating an unlawful monopoly through its charter system. The case quickly became one of the most significant legal challenges in the sport’s modern era. Both sides traded sharp procedural and public blows. In early August, NASCAR attempted to escalate the conflict, filing a motion that hinted at behind-the-scenes coordination between the teams, their drivers, and sponsors. This was a heavy accusation with big repercussions for both teams.

That motion, filed on August 9, alleged that 23XI and FRM had not been forthcoming. The accusation was that the teams had encouraged or worked with drivers and sponsors to send emails and letters warning NASCAR that they might leave the teams if stripped of chartered status. NASCAR painted this as an orchestrated campaign to apply improper pressure during the litigation, framing it as potentially sanctionable behavior. But while the governing body sought to put the spotlight on what it called questionable tactics, the court’s focus has consistently remained fixed on the larger monopoly claims. Now, the latest ruling on the matter has only reinforced that commitment and delivered a stinging setback.

NASCAR lawsuit takes a turn with judge’s verdict on motion

On Monday, Judge Kenneth D. Bell flatly denied NASCAR’s request for a “show cause” order against 23XI and FRM. In his written decision, Bell determined that the motion did not advance the case’s core issues and seemed more intended to sway public opinion or cast the opposing side in a negative light. He underlined that high-stakes cases like this one inevitably invite “gamesmanship” from both sides. But unless actions involve dishonesty or the promotion of false testimony, rallying third-party support from sponsors or partners is neither unusual nor improper. His order was a clear signal that the court would not be distracted from addressing whether NASCAR’s business practices unlawfully restrict competition in stock car racing.

The ruling will likely become one of the most talked-about moments in this lawsuit so far. The decision shuts down NASCAR’s attempt to score an interim win against Michael Jordan’s team and its ally. It also publicly frames the motion as a baseless distraction from the central antitrust claims. With the court making it clear that it will not entertain side disputes meant to influence perception, the path ahead is set for an even more concentrated fight over the charter system’s legality. That fight will shape not only the outcome of this case but potentially the commercial and competitive structure of NASCAR for years to come.

One thing is clear. The courtroom spotlight will shift squarely onto whether NASCAR’s charter system crosses legal lines. The dismissal of this latest motion strips away one layer of procedural sparring. It leaves the sport’s future business model hanging on the outcome of a single, defining legal battle.

23XI co-owner Michael Jordan attends Waktins Glen to support his team

Michael Jordan made a rare but memorable appearance at Watkins Glen International this past Sunday. His presence was turning heads both in the garage and in the grandstands. The NBA icon and co-owner of 23XI Racing spent time in the team’s pit area during Go Bowling at The Glen. He was seen mingling with crew members and greeting fans. His visit came on a weekend when 23XI’s two-car lineup was looking to make a strong statement on the challenging road course. Moreover, his presence only added to the spotlight on the team

The results spoke for themselves. Both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick delivered top-10 finishes. Wallace took eighth and Reddick followed in ninth. It was a solid haul of points on a track where consistency and precision often decide the day. Having its high-profile owner on site to watch those performances firsthand made the occasion all the more significant. Especially for a team still building its road-course pedigree.

Jordan’s trip to the Finger Lakes region wasn’t just about race day. He was seen engaging with team members in the garage, observing pre-race preparations, and soaking in the unique atmosphere of NASCAR’s only New York stop. Watkins Glen’s fast, technical layout is a fan favorite. And Jordan’s presence gave the event an extra dose of celebrity energy that resonated with the crowd. For many fans, it was a rare opportunity to see one of sports’ biggest names in such a close and casual setting.

The visit served as a reminder of Jordan’s active role in 23XI’s journey. His appearance reinforced the team’s growing profile within NASCAR’s competitive landscape. Whether it was the morale boost for the drivers or the buzz it created in the paddock. If results like Sunday’s are any indication, 23XI might hope to see more of its owner at the track as the season heads to the playoffs.