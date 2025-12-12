NASCAR Lawsuit: How Michael Jordan & Co. Fullfilled Richard Petty’s 31-YO ‘Stick and Ball’ Wish

Michael Jordan grew up going on family weekend vacations to NASCAR races across the South. Accompanying him on these trips was his father, who was an avid fan of Richard Petty. This background ignited the interests of Jordan, otherwise a legendary NBA champion, to pursue stock car racing. And it also led to Jordan fulfilling Petty’s desire for the sport, which was published 31 years ago.

A past blueprint for the NASCAR lawsuit

“The more I think about it, the more it comes to mind that maybe we ought to have a franchise system,” Richard Petty wrote in an article in January 1995. “Let’s just say NASCAR sells everybody a car number. Then somebody coming into the sport has to buy a number rather than just walking in and buying equipment and hiring people and starting a race team. On the other hand, these guys in racing who have been around for most of their life, when they get ready to retire, they have something worthwhile to sell.”

This desire bore fruit recently in the NASCAR lawsuit, as the two sides settled. Both Michael Jordan’s side, comprising 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR reached an agreement. After two weeks of legal jostling, NASCAR relented and agreed to permanent charters. The teams had wanted such charters, akin to franchises in stick-and-ball sports, instead of the renewable options which Jim France and Co. had offered since 2016.

So clearly, Michael Jordan and Co. fulfilled Richard Petty’s wish. The 7-time Cup Series champion may be rejoicing in this settlement already, and so are the industry’s other icons. Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske, two of the big Cup Series team owners, have already rolled out optimistic words about the settlement. Even Jim France, CEO of NASCAR, exchanged hugs with his legal opponents, including Denny Hamlin.

“I’ve just seen so much change over the years, and things are changing at a fast pace, and I don’t know how to put something in place — I don’t know how we could come to an agreement that covers forever,” Jim France said in his testimony. “I don’t have a sightline for the future, and I don’t feel comfortable making a promise I can’t keep forever.” Nevertheless, he accepted the settlement, saying, “I learned a lot of things. And I always enjoy new learning experiences.”

And a major part of this learning experience was played by Denny Hamlin.

Eliciting a major victory amidst distress

For Denny Hamlin, 2025 has been a rollercoaster ride. From adjusting to a crew chief in Joe Gibbs Racing to dealing with the NASCAR lawsuit, the 23XI Racing co-owner has been through a lot. But especially taxing was the Cup Series championship weekend. Falling 40 seconds short, Hamlin saw the Cup Series title slip through his fingers. It meant a deeper loss for him, considering his father’s ailing health. Hamlin’s father had introduced him to the world of racing, and this made Hamlin emotional during the NASCAR lawsuit trial as well. So the smile on Hamlin’s face after the settlement was infectious.

“My history for this sport, and certainly my passion, this doesn’t happen unless you’ve got a fire to really help and grow this sport, and that’s what happened today,” Denny Hamlin said outside court on Thursday. “I feel like everything within the settlement is going to grow this sport, and it’s going to be better for everyone, there’s no doubt about it.”

“This is going to be great for the entity NASCAR, the industry NASCAR, the teams, the drivers, and as you have so often said yourselves, ultimately the fans,” Judge Kenneth D. Bell also said, adding that he was “very happy” with the settlement.

Clearly, the NASCAR lawsuit’s abrupt end was not so abrupt after all. It spelled the blood, sweat, and tears of both past and current drivers in the sport.