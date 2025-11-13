NASCAR Lawsuit: Judge Bell Cautions Denny Hamlin & Co. Over ‘Nine-Figure’ Damages, Limits F1 Talks

Could this derail the plaintiffs’ momentum? Denny Hamlin is definitely riding on a different high in the ongoing NASCAR lawsuit. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports notched several early legal victories against NASCAR, right from a ruling that defined the market as “premier stock car racing” to Judge Bell rejecting NASCAR’s claim that the other series, like IndyCar or Formula One, are valid substitutes.

They also secured the right to depose industry heavyweights Rick Henrick and Roger Penske before trial while successfully getting NASCAR’s counterclaim dismissed for failing to prove any antitrust injury. All of the small legal wins made it look like the tide was tipping in their favor; however, there is a twist. Judge Bell has set out a caution to the two teams.

Judge Bell lays out updates days before trial

Judge Bell’s latest courtroom indications have added a fresh intrigue to NASCAR’s ongoing legal saga involving 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. Among the sharpest remarks were Judge Bell’s cautionary words directed at the two teams, warning them not to assume a favorable jury verdict or expect validation for their nine-figure damage claims. Judge Bell also criticized NASCAR for “sandbagging” after declaring powerhouse teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske as witnesses, an unexpected move that caught attention in the courtroom.

Judge Bell is urging the two teams to be cautious because he is signaling that their claim for hundreds of millions in damages might not hold up as strongly as they think. Essentially, he’s warning them not to assume that the jury will agree with their evaluation of the harm or award them the enormous nine-figure payout they are seeking.

The teams allege the NASCAR charter system and revenue model, which are allegedly anti-competitive, unfairly restrict financial growth and team autonomy. Under the US antitrust law, 23XI Racing and FRM are entitled to pursue treble damages, meaning that if the court determines they suffered a hundred million dollars in harm, the payout could be tripled to $300 million. This massive potential sum underscores the financial and structural states of a case that could reshape how money and power flow within NASCAR’s team ecosystem.

Reinforcing a tone of restraint, the judge emphasized that no evidence was being introduced to “embarrass” anyone and ruled that the personal wealth of figures such as Michael Jordan or Jim France was irrelevant to the case. Together, the statements signal a more tightly controlled trial environment, one where strategy and precision will matter far more than spectacular reputation.

Moreover, the judge made it clear that speculation would have no place in the proceedings, specifically blocking any comparisons to how Formula One distributes its profits among teams, since those financial details remain ambiguous. The hearing saw several key figures in attendance, including Denny Hamlin, Lesa France Kennedy, and NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell, while notable absentees such as Jim France, Michael Jordan, and Curtis Polk were excused from appearing.

This dynamic underscored the highest stakes of the case, for business leaders and team owners alike are being drawn into a debate that could redefine NASCAR’s power structure and competitive model. Just a few days ago, Formula One’s owners, Liberty Media Corporation, were scrambling to protect their interests after the antitrust lawsuit threatened to reveal it all. And in order to protect their trade secrets, they acted swiftly and got themselves an attorney.

However, with too many names and too many teams involved in the lawsuit, it’s surely going to draw a lot of eyeballs. In the series of Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing’s small wins, another one seems to be topping them up.

No special treatment for Hendrick and Penske in charter trial

Judge Kenneth Bell ruled Tuesday that the two teams may depose Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske without the limitations NASCAR had sought, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. The decision will remain in place on the NASCAR “irrevocably commits not to call these individuals as trial witnesses.”

Bell underscored his stance on fairness, stating that “The trial of this matter will be publicly and fairly contested under the relevant rules and law, without regard to the notoriety of the companies and individuals involved. No company or individual will be accorded special treatment.” Earlier, Bob reported that NASCAR had requested that Hendrick and Penske’s testimony be confined to narrow subjects, including the charter system, the valuation of the Next-Gen car, and charter structures in IndyCar. However, 23XI and FRM appear to be pursuing a broader line of questioning.

Their antitrust lawsuit accuses NASCAR of anti-competitive business practices, and with Hendrick and Penske‘s long-standing connections to the sanctioning body, the teams may be probing whether those relationships translated into preferential treatment. And now with all eyes on the December 1 trial, one can expect new twists and turns.