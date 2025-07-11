brand-logo
NASCAR Lawsuit: Michael Jordan & Co. Refuse to Bend the Knee Amidst 7-Day Charter Countdown

ByShivranjini Parihar

Jul 11, 2025 | 1:10 PM EDT

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports had seven days to make their move after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the team’s request for a rehearing. After losing out on the preliminary injunction, which was ruled by a three-judge panel, they needed to move quickly before the Dover Race weekend. And it looks like they are doing all they can to stay afloat.

A key procedural step in this renewed legal maneuver is the teams’ request to seal the forthcoming motion. The teams described it as containing sensitive, newly uncovered evidence supporting not only their likelihood of success on the merits but also demonstrating imminent, irreparable harm. A redacted version of the filing will be made public, underscoring the strategic nature of the request while shielding key details for now.

The actual motion for the preliminary injunction itself has not yet been filed, meaning the details of their new arguments and the additional evidence they claim are confidential for now. It is worth noting that this is not the antitrust lawsuit Michael Jordan and Co. filed against NASCAR, but rather a separate issue with regards to charter. 23XI and FRM want to retain their status as chartered organizations until the end of 2025, despite not signing the new agreement with NASCAR.

This is a developing story.

Will 23XI Racing's legal gamble pay off, or is this a desperate move to stay relevant?

