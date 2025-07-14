NASCAR Lawsuit: Michael Jordan & Co.’s “Confidential” Trump Card in Play as NASCAR Claims It ‘Baseless’

Amid an ongoing courtroom saga spanning several months, 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports have officially filed for a temporary restraining order and renewed preliminary injunction to retain their charters through the end of the 2025 season. The move comes just days before their charter status is set to expire on Wednesday, following the Fourth Circuit’s earlier ruling that denied their previous injunction. The teams argue that new evidence, specifically a letter from NASCAR, shows an “immediate” intent to sell or reissue their charters before the lawsuit concludes, which could irreparably harm their business.

“NASCAR has signaled its intention to immediately move to sell or issue Plaintiffs’ charters to other entities—putting Plaintiffs in irreparable jeopardy of never getting their charters back and going out of business,” the filing states. In its statement included in the filing, NASCAR rebuked the request and reiterated its position that 23XI and FRM are improperly attempting to reargue a case already decided. “It is unfortunate that instead of respecting the clear rulings of the Fourth Circuit, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are now burdening the District Court with a third motion for another unnecessary and inappropriate preliminary injunction,” NASCAR wrote.

FOX reporter Bob Pockrass wrote on X, “Much of the 23XI/FRM filing today is redacted as it contains information gathered through discovery that currently remains confidential. It does include that they got a letter from NASCAR indicating it could sell their charters before lawsuit is complete.”

The sanctioning body said it has repeatedly asked the teams to present a resolution proposal but claims, “We have yet to receive a proposal from 23XI or Front Row, as they have instead preferred to continue their damaging and distracting lawsuit.” NASCAR emphasized its focus on the thirteen teams that signed the 2025 charter agreement, and added, “We will defend NASCAR’s integrity from this baseless lawsuit forced upon the sport that threatens to divide the stakeholders committed to serving race fans everywhere.” The organization made clear its intention for 23XI and FRM to be unchartered at the upcoming race weekend in Dover. And they want to get on with their business, selling off those SHR charters that 23XI and FRM bought after filing the lawsuit.

This is a developing story.