NASCAR Leaks: Richard Petty’s Iconic Manufacturer Confirms Return in Leaked Photos, Fans in Disbelief

In 2012, Brad Keselowski pulled off one of the most unexpected title runs in NASCAR history. Driving the No. 2 Dodge Charger for Penske Racing, he raced his way through a competitive field filled with powerhouse teams. With just five career wins entering the season and long odds against him, few gave Keselowski a shot. But as the season wore on, the Miller Lite team found rhythm and confidence. They not only won five races but also stepped up big during the Chase, grabbing nine top-10 finishes. “I feel like the best is yet to come. I really do,” Keselowski said after hoisting the Cup. Dodge’s glorious exit marked his championship run. The brand that once made Richard Petty “The King” left the sport immediately after. Penske announced its mid-season move to Ford, leaving Dodge without a top-tier team. It seems after a decade, there’s something brewing for the team.

Petty’s legacy with Dodge loomed large over Keselowski’s win. It was like the torch had briefly been relit, only to flicker out again. “I just want to take all the Dodge fans and give them a big hug. I wish we could all have a beer together,” said Ralph Gilles, Dodge Motorsports head at the time. And now, after more than a decade in the dark, that torch may soon blaze again. This week, a leaked video has sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community. A brief, blurry clip of a new Ram NASCAR Truck, complete with series markings, suggests something big. Dodge and Ram may be returning to stock car racing.

The leak happened by accident, and it came from a place no one expected: a YouTube video about the new 2026 Ram 1500 HEMI. The channel “Alex on Autos” uploaded footage from inside Stellantis headquarters. Hidden in the background, keen-eyed viewers spotted a NASCAR-style Ram truck. It had the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series windshield banner and a number “25” on the door. Though the video was later edited, the clip had already been saved and shared.

The buzz didn’t stop at screenshots. Stellantis, Ram’s parent company, had invited media and influencers to preview its V8 commitment. That wasn’t a coincidence. Dodge is back in the engine game, and NASCAR lives on V8s. NASCAR had said no one wanted to invest in those engines anymore. But now, Stellantis is doing just that. Add that to the Ram Trucks X account teasing an announcement, and fans didn’t need more convincing. Though Dodge and Stellantis have not confirmed anything publicly, this truck looks like a real entry for the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series.

But this comeback isn’t only about legacy; it could also mark the arrival of new blood. Rumors are swirling that Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland, might be part of the new Ram team in the Truck Series. With over 4 million subscribers and a strong crossover audience of car and racing enthusiasts, he might be the perfect bridge between traditional NASCAR fans and the next generation. Stellantis could make him the face of a new Ram team. NASCAR featured him heavily in the ongoing season.

The sport already embraces him, and if the deal happens, he could bring fresh energy and eyeballs. However, for now, all eyes turn to Ram’s expected announcement this Sunday; the excitement is real. Dodge may not have dropped a press release yet, but fans don’t need one. They’ve seen the truck. They’ve done the math. A fourth manufacturer is coming, and the king’s chariot may soon ride again.

A Fourth NASCAR Manufacturer Sparks Hope and Heat Among Fans

The leak left the NASCAR world blazing as fans couldn’t hide their emotions. One fan summed up the collective shock and joy: “Well damn, congratulations on finding this. Looks like we got ourselves a fourth manufacturer again.” That fourth make hasn’t existed in years. Since Dodge left, the grid’s been locked with Chevy, Ford, and Toyota. A return would add depth to the Truck Series. And who knows if they continue to find success, they might enter in Cup series as well.

Social media exploded the moment the leaked Ram truck footage hit timelines. Fans, longtime Mopar faithful and newer NASCAR followers alike, voiced their excitement. One comment said, “Holy shit it’s actually happening. I wonder if this translates all the way up the ladder into Cup, and who is making the switch.” That curiosity isn’t unfounded. Dodge returning to the Truck Series opens the door for a full comeback in the Cup Series, especially now that Stellantis is investing in new V8 engines, going against the hybrid trend.

Another fan said, “ThorSport should switch to Ram so we can add a 4th make to the collection of Menard’s #88 trucks.” That’s more than wishful thinking. ThorSport has switched OEMs in the past and has the infrastructure to make that move. The possibility of more teams joining the Ram family in 2026 is very real. And then there’s the drama. One fan joked, “And with a vendetta against Team Cheatske.” The comment echoes lingering fan tensions in the manufacturer wars — rivalries that could heat up again with Dodge’s return.

Perhaps the boldest take came from a follower stating: “Heavily rumored that GMS comes back. Cleetus McFarland has allegedly been approached by RAM to start or be a part of the ownership of a truck team, too.” It might sound wild, but with Adam Stern’s report backing it, the odds are rising. Whether it’s nostalgia or future excitement, one thing is clear: fans are ready. “Looks like we got ourselves a fourth manufacturer again,” summed it up best. Dodge isn’t just a car brand in NASCAR. It’s a piece of its soul, and it just might be coming home.