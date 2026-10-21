A bitter breakup between Joe Gibbs Racing and Chris Gabehart is now one of NASCAR’s most explosive legal battles. JGR accused its former competition director of taking confidential information to Spire Motorsports, and the fight has pulled in alleged trade-secret theft, deleted messages, and restrictions on his new role. With a February 2027 trial looming, a new court filing has revealed just how staggering the financial stakes have become. The question now is whether this ends in a courtroom or a settlement.

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“According to a court filing”In filings tonight over whether, with all the recent document production and reports needed, the case can remain on a schedule for Feb. 1 trial, a Spire Motorsports brief states “JGR seeks nearly $150 million in damages” in its lawsuit against Spire and Gabehart,” as highlighted by FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass on X.

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Pockrass also shared a crucial distinction in the filing: JGR’s damages expert reportedly valued the disputed trade secrets at $47.4 million. The overall demand is significantly higher, but the available filing details do not establish exactly how the figures are connected. Pockrass suggested punitive damages might explain the difference, though that remains speculation rather than a confirmed breakdown.

Neither amount represents money awarded by a court, and JGR’s claims have yet to be fully resolved.

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The latest development comes as both sides continue to battle over evidence, document production and the restrictions placed on Gabehart’s new role. Spire has challenged JGR’s allegations and questioned whether the confidential information at the center of the dispute was improperly used.

With the trial date approaching, the dispute has become more than a disagreement over a former employee’s departure. It now involves a substantial damages demand and competing claims over the technical information that can influence NASCAR competition.

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The conflict traces back to Gabehart’s departure from JGR after more than a decade with the organization. He joined the team in 2012, worked as Denny Hamlin’s crew chief and later became competition director. But the working relationship deteriorated, with Gabehart arguing that the leadership role he had been promised did not match the responsibilities he was given. In February 2026, he moved to Spire as chief motorsports officer, setting the stage for a legal fight between his former employer and his new organization.

JGR filed suit in February, accusing Gabehart of taking confidential information when he left and later alleging that Spire benefited from it. The dispute included photographs Gabehart admitted taking of internal JGR materials.

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However, he maintained that the information was not shared with another organization, while Spire and Gabehart denied the broader allegations of wrongdoing. The court must ultimately determine what information was misappropriated, whether it was used improperly, and whether JGR can establish the damages it claims.

The case quickly spilled into Gabehart’s new job. In March, a federal judge allowed him to continue working for Spire but restricted him from performing duties connected to his former role at JGR. A preliminary injunction followed in April, setting boundaries around his involvement in competition-related work. Those restrictions have since become another source of conflict, with JGR arguing that Gabehart’s activities at Spire crossed the lines imposed by the court.

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By October, the legal fight had intensified over the precise scope of JGR’s alleged trade secrets and the evidence needed to support the claims. A court order required JGR to clearly identify the information at issue and directed both sides to produce final, as-raced setup sheets from the previous Cup Series seasons. The discovery process has also brought disputes over technical documents, emails, and the timing of evidence production.

Now, the nearly $150 million demand adds another major dimension to a case already complicated by injunctions, counterclaims and allegations of improper conduct. Spire’s latest filing also raises questions about whether the parties can prepare adequately for the scheduled trial amid continuing disputes over documents and reports. For now, the financial figure reflects what JGR is seeking, not a final judgment. The next stage will determine how the competing claims move forward and whether the case reaches trial as planned.