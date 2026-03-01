NASCAR Legal Storm Intensifies as Former Team Owner Files Lawsuit Against Nitro Motorsports

Sport Bilder des Tages MADISON, IL – JUNE 04: Jordan Anderson 3 JAR Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Silverado leads a pack of trucks into turn one during the Toyota 200 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Camping World Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 Icon95122060418

Sport Bilder des Tages MADISON, IL – JUNE 04: Jordan Anderson 3 JAR Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Silverado leads a pack of trucks into turn one during the Toyota 200 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Camping World Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 Icon95122060418

The bad times at Nitro Motorsports do not seem to end as the former NASCAR driver’s team finds itself in hot water yet again. This time, by a former team owner who filed a lawsuit against the team, days after the team filed a lawsuit against one of its drivers, making the entire fiasco even more intense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitro Motorsports’ new pain in the neck

According to ARCA News Central on X, Butch Mock decided to sue Nitro Motorsports over alleged unpaid funds. Mock filed the lawsuit in the General Court of Justice, under the Superior Court Division at Iredell County, North Carolina.

Mock filed the lawsuit against Nick Tucker, the owner of Nitro Motorsports, who earlier competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series. According to the lawsuit, Tucker owes Mock over $25,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butch Mock and Bob Rahilly were well-known engine builders who co-owned RahMoc Enterprises, a NASCAR Winston Cup Series team that competed from 1978 to 1993. Mock left the organization in 1992 for reasons that were never publicly disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

RahMoc Enterprises still operates today, but Mock has largely been out of major stock car racing in recent years. That changed when news surfaced of his lawsuit against Nick Turner. Turner, who has competed in 29 Truck Series races and 14 ARCA Menards Series events, owns Nitro Motorsports and recently acquired Venturini Motorsports.

The financial details surrounding the sponsorship and the exact terms of Turner’s monetary arrangement with Mock have not been made public. As of the latest update, Turner has not responded to the lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, this marks the second consecutive legal dispute involving Nitro Motorsports, as the ARCA Menards team previously filed a lawsuit against one of its drivers.

Nitro Motorsports sued its driver over the car number

ADVERTISEMENT

In its lawsuit, the team sued Leland Honeyman over an alleged dispute involving car numbers for the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season. Honeyman had originally been slated to drive full-time for the team. However, he was later moved to a part-time role due to missed sponsorship payments.

According to court documents, Nitro Motorsports demoted Honeyman after the sponsorship funds tied to his ride were not paid. The filing states that Honeyman agreed to the change and signed off on the shift from full-time to part-time status. As a result, the team reassigned him from the No. 20 car to the No. 15 car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitro Motorsports further alleged that Honeyman was satisfied with the switch, noting that Danny Johnson would serve as crew chief for the No. 15 team. The organization later assigned Jake Bollman to drive the No. 20 car.

The situation escalated after Honeyman’s representatives claimed that he had not been properly informed about the changes. Nitro Motorsports countered that, under the terms of the agreement and given the missed sponsorship payment, Honeyman did not have the authority to dictate which car he would drive after accepting the move to the No. 15.

As a result, Nitro Motorsports filed suit against Honeyman in the General Court of Justice. At the time of publication, neither Nitro Motorsports nor Leland Honeyman had publicly commented on the matter.