NASCAR Legend Calls Out Kyle Busch’s Lies Years After Controversial Incident

Kyle Busch’s NASCAR career has rarely followed a quiet script. From fiery radio messages to on-track run-ins that blurred the line between aggression and recklessness, Busch has built a reputation as one of the sport’s most polarizing figures. While that edge helped fuel championships and wins, it has also left behind a trail of controversies that still spark debate years later.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of his most infamous clashes came in 2011 at Texas Motor Speedway, an incident that altered a championship battle. Now, more than a decade later, a NASCAR legend is revisiting that moment and challenging Busch’s version of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hornaday reopens wounds from Texas

Fifteen years after one of the most controversial NASCAR Truck Series moments, Ron Hornaday Jr. hasn’t softened his stance. Not even a little! Asked what he would do differently about the 2011 Texas Motor Speedway incident with Kyle Busch, the four-time Truck Series champion didn’t hesitate.

“Nothing…. I was hauling my car back to the pits as I knew I had to get it fixed. As soon as I hit the brake to turn left to get in there, he hooked me.”

The incident unfolded during a tense Truck Series race when Busch and Hornaday went three-wide around a slower truck driven by Johnny Chapman. Chapman was on the inside, Hornaday got squeezed into the middle, and contact followed as both drivers got loose and brushed the wall. Moments later, the caution flag came out. What followed is what cemented the incident in NASCAR infamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov. 4, 2011 – Fort Worth, TX, USA – After a bump in turn two, Kyle Busch 18 rams Ron Hornaday, Jr. 33 down the back straightaway and wrecks him in turn 4, early in the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Camping World Series WinStar World Casino 350K at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, November 4, 2011. Copyright: xDavidxKentx

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On Lap 14 of 148, Busch lined up behind Hornaday and repeatedly pushed the No. 33 truck until it slammed into the wall, ending Hornaday’s race. Busch’s truck was also heavily damaged, but NASCAR’s response was swift and severe. He was parked for the remainder of the race and later suspended from both the Nationwide and Cup Series events that weekend.

At the time, Hornaday didn’t mince words. “This is just stupid,” he said. “He knew I was there. … He just drove me into the fence.”

The fallout was massive. Busch later issued a public apology, acknowledging the deliberate nature of the move and taking responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an open letter, he wrote: “I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during Friday night’s Truck Series race at Texas. NASCAR officials had to act, and I accept their punishment and take full responsibility for my actions. I’d also like to apologize to Ron Hornaday Jr, and everyone associated with the #33 team in the Truck Series.”

But years later, Hornaday’s recollection (and frustration) remains unchanged, showing why the Texas NASCAR crash still sparks debate whenever Kyle Busch’s legacy is discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Busch faces a career-defining 2026

For all that Kyle Busch has accomplished in NASCAR, one glaring omission still hangs over his résumé. The two-time Cup Series champion has conquered nearly everything the sport can throw at him. The Rowdy has multiple championships, four crown-jewel victories, and dominance across all three national series.

Yet the Daytona 500 continues to evade him. Crashes, late cautions, and cruel overtime restarts have repeatedly undone his best efforts over nearly two decades. Busch owns three top-five finishes and two top 10s in the Great American Race, including a heartbreaking runner-up in 2019. In 2026, he will make his 20th attempt. This is an eerie parallel fans can’t ignore.

That parallel leads directly to Dale Earnhardt. After 19 failed tries filled with bad luck and near-misses, Earnhardt finally broke through in the 1998 Daytona 500. Ironically, it came in one of his most dominant Speedweeks performances, capped off by a clean race and a late caution that sealed the moment. Earnhardt’s victory became one of NASCAR’s most emotional triumphs, proof that persistence can eventually rewrite destiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kyle Busch supporters, the hope is that history might rhyme, if not repeat.

But the stakes for Kyle Busch stretch far beyond Daytona. The 2026 season could quietly shape up as a crossroads moment in his career. It is the final year of his contract with Richard Childress Racing, and results have been trending the wrong way.

Busch’s last Cup Series win came more than two years ago at the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300. It’s also the same season he last qualified for the playoffs. Since then, frustration has replaced momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether 2026 becomes a late-career resurgence or the beginning of an exit, it’ll depend on his 2026 season now. A Daytona breakthrough (or another win anywhere) could change the narrative overnight. Without it, questions about Kyle Busch’s future may grow louder than ever.