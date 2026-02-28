NASCAR Legend Faces Fan Backlash Amid FOX Booth’s Surprising IndyCar Twist

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 02 Fox Sports commentator Michael Waltrip visits the NASCAR Camping World Series garage before practice for the Stratosphere 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday March 02, 2018. (Photo by Josh Holmberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At this point, FOX is literally becoming the hotspot of every criticism in NASCAR. The fans are absolutely mad at the broadcast for multiple reasons. While the other broadcasting companies like Amazon Prime and The CW keep receiving praise for their broadcast booth, the dissatisfaction among fans goes from bad to worse for FOX.

Their latest complaints once again raise important questions about FOX’s broadcast strategy. This time, fans are rallying around to bring down NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip and Jamie Little, who are handling the Truck broadcasts for FOX. In the eyes of the audience, these broadcasters are becoming one of the biggest reasons to avoid FOX broadcasts.

The worst part is that now they have found someone who is much better than Little and Waltrip at their job. The most surprising part is that he is not even as well-versed in NASCAR as they are.

Townsend Bell joined the NASCAR Truck Series broadcast in the FOX booth. His presence immediately made a noticeable effect on the audience.

The entire community is discussing the implications of his arrival, since Bell is someone who is usually far away from NASCAR. He is a regular IndyCar analyst for FOX. Despite the differences in their experience, the community believes that Townsend Bell is doing a much better job than both NASCAR regulars in the booth.

Fans rip apart Michael Waltrip’s and Jamie Little’s commentary

On a community forum, a user posted asking a question about how Bell was able to bring forth more emotions and make the broadcast better, even though he doesn’t have any experience in the sport. The answers that followed were highly controversial and directed as a straight jab towards FOX.

“Michael Waltrip and Jamie Little should not be allowed within 50 feet of a TV booth. That’s why,” said one of the angry fans.

Another fan would go on to bash Michael Waltrip for talking out of context. “Because Mikey spends most of the broadcast talking just to hear himself talk. You could take 99% of what he says out of the broadcast and not hurt it at all. Legend in his own mind definitely applies.”

They were more than happy to hear Townsend Bell take over the race commentary. “He treats it as a legitimate motorsport.”

Another fan was appreciative of his methodology and way of preparing for the race. “Because he put in the time to get better at his craft; meanwhile, they just kind of do whatever pops into their head in the moment.”

The situation became more intense with multiple people ganging up on the regular FOX analysts. “Mike and Jamie aren’t commentators. Jamie does an ok job as a trackside reporter, and Michael should just stick to posting corny s*** on X.”

One of the fans put the entire blame on Jamie Little for making the Truck races unbearable for them. “Jamie makes the truck races unwatchable. ” There were also allegations towards Waltrip’s legitimacy in NASCAR without nepotism. “If Mike’s last name were not Waltrip, he would be working at the corner gas station.”

The uncertainty surrounding FOX’s condition in NASCAR currently begs the question. Will the TV giant be able to continue its partnership with NASCAR in the near future?

The fans have already made their decision, and their constant frustration is hurting NASCAR’s credibility. Unless FOX brings forth some drastic measures, there is a high chance that it may end up losing the broadcast deal.