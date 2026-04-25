NASCAR Legend Goes Public With Long Cancer Battle After Strong Comeback to Racing

For years, we have seen how Tommy Baldwin Jr. built and ran his team in the NASCAR Cup Series during the early 2010s. After all, it was one of the more popular teams on the track despite a clear lack of funding and resources. While the team fought many battles on the track throughout its years of existence, Baldwin recently revealed a massive fight he waged in private.

“I had a little battle with cancer, and I tell you,” he said. “And it took longer than I expected to get back to 100%.”

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After moving away from the Cup Series, Baldwin found himself facing challenges in the Whelen Modified Tour, but a life-changing event hit him in 2023, when he was diagnosed with cancer. Although curable, it wasn’t easy to overcome the challenges he faced for months.

“It was an experience, man. You know, lying there, and it got you thinking about a lot of different things, and it changed me a little bit. But I’m glad to come out of it and be healthy again and, you know, do whatever else I can do to help anybody else that’s gone through it or going through it,” he added.

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The treatment took months. He had to go through eight rounds of chemotherapy and 35 rounds of radiation. Understandably, by the time he had recovered, Baldwin was in weak shape, having lost 60 pounds. But his comeback was stronger than anyone else expected.

“I’m at the gym every day, 6 am. So, yeah, I’m good, man. No complaints inspired some people along the way. Inspired some people along the way,” he noted.

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Tommy Baldwin returned to his duties in 2024, becoming the strong, charismatic leader he is today. But his cancer diagnosis wasn’t easy, especially for his son, Luke, who was an aspiring driver at the time.

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How Baldwin’s son remained focused on his NASCAR dream during his cancer treatment

2023 was a breakthrough moment for Luke Baldwin, who had just won the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing title at the New Smyrna Speedway. However, his father’s diagnosis came shortly after this. Understandably, it wasn’t easy for him and his racing career, but much like the fighter that his father is, Luke managed to strike the right balance.

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“I knew I was going to have to pull a big weight around the shop and the house,” he said. “It was a huge learning experience, but all the guys helped tremendously and taught me a ton. I picked up some slack when [Tommy] wasn’t around. Everything was going to be alright, but I just had to give it time.”

While Tommy Baldwin had to step away from the track because of the nature of his treatments, Luke managed to keep consistency in his performances, running the Modified Tours and Late Model Races.

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In the following year, when his father recovered and was back on the track, Luke Baldwin found success racing the SMART Modified Tour with Sadler-Stanley Racing, winning the title on his first attempt. His constant participation and consistent performance at the grassroots level soon cleared the way for a NASCAR run. He currently runs both the O’Reilly Auto Parts and the Truck Series on a part-time basis for Hettinger Racing and Team Reaume, respectively.

Tommy Baldwin’s story of recovery and hitting the track back again as a team owner provides motivation to many, as he revealed. It is undoubtedly one of the strongest recovery stories that the sport has had in its history. And to consider that his son managed to find his NASCAR breakthrough amidst this is just as impressive.