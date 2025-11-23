NASCAR Legend Heaps Praise on SVG’s Road Course Skills After Bold 5-Word Confession

Shane Van Gisbergen is admired by NASCAR Legends. Winning 5 of the 6 road courses is no small feat. The Kiwi has earned the moniker, ‘the Road Course King.’ NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin didn’t shy away from dubbing SVG as the “GOAT” of road racing, placing him ahead of NASCAR Cup champions like Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

Even Trackhouse Racing’s owner, Justin Marks, echoed that sentiment as the three-time Supercars champ converts his rookie season into yet another full-time run. But when that acclaim comes from a legend like “Mr. Corvette,” Rick Hendrick, it takes on a whole new weight. At 66 years old, the NASCAR veteran is just in awe of SVG’s talent. It seems like the Legend may be ready to pass on the baton.

Ron Fellows knows a road course killer when he sees one!

Speaking to Frontstretch, Ron Fellows couldn’t help but draw some parallels between him and Shane Van Gisbergen.

“However, I don’t have any regrets. Shane has the opportunity to run full-time. That makes a big difference. And I think the, I will say that his footwork and mine are identical,” he said.

The whole argument and praise stem from the fact that Ron Fellows could have “been that guy.” Ron Fellows may not have piled up Cup Series wins like SVG, but the stats don’t tell the full story of his roadmaster status. Fellows has a reputation for dominating the open wheel, sports car, and NASCAR support ranks. He notched two wins at Watkins Glen and three pole positions in the Camping World Truck Series.

However, he has had even greater success in the nationwide series. Known as the road course ringer, he managed to capture 4 wins and two points in six starts. The 66-year-old was also the first non-American to win at NASCAR’s Xfinity level. He also held the record for most wins by a foreign-born driver in NASCAR’s top three series.

But that talent never transferred into the Cup Series. His part-time schedule was largely a product of circumstance and choice rather than a lack of talent. After an uneven Cup debut in 1995, he steered much of his career towards sports car programs and selective NASCAR starts. But his most memorable Cup Series race came at Watkins Glen in 2004.

Driving part-time for Dale Earnhardt Inc., the Canadian started his race from the back of the grid because qualifying was rained out. With no owner points to fall back on and a field stacked with full-time NASCAR stars, the road course rolled off 43rd at a track where passing has never come easy.

However, things changed. By the closing laps, Fellows had surged all the way to 2nd and was chasing down a fading Tony Stewart. Despite war tires and tight fuel margins, he kept the leader in sight and launched the final charge after the late restart, ultimately finishing just 1.5 seconds short of a storybook victory.

However, the Canadian sees some similar techniques between Shane Van Gisbergen and himself.

“Just always use clutch downshifting again to avoid the dreaded axle hop. It’s essentially a much safer way to do the downshifting, avoid axle hop, and you can time your downshifts better, and you use the clutch and are able to get a solid uplift on the throttle, you can start the downshifting a little bit sooner. You can actually use the engine to help slow you down,” he said.

The 2004 Sirius at the Glen is still remembered not for who won but for how close Fellows came, a part-timer nearly conjuring NASCAR’s elite with one of the greatest road course runs the sport has ever seen. But now, SVG has a chance to further break records as an international driver, and Fellows isn’t envious of the New Zealander as he joins other legends to shower SVG with praise.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the 36-year-old either, as he still tries to find momentum on oval tracks. But with recent results, SVG could pose as a major threat to Cup contenders, and you can count him in for the title fight.

Is Shane Van Gisbergen’s oval surge making him a driver to fear in 2026?

SVG entered NASCAR with world-class credentials on road and street circuits, but adapting to ovals proved far more challenging. He openly admitted they were his biggest weaknesses; even after winning in Mexico City, he very clearly stated he had no intention of “running last on the oval.” The shift from technical road racing to the rhythm, traffic dynamics, and tire demands of overcompetition was far tougher than he anticipated.

By mid-season, however, the 36-year-old began turning a corner. His average finish across seven July oval races climbed to around 22nd, showing steady progress. Then came the breakthrough. A top 10 at Kansas Speedway in September, SVG’s true oval top 10 in the Cup Series, and a clear sign that his kryptonite was starting to crack.

He even started qualifying better, as he collected another top 10 at New Hampshire while starting 14th. Moreover, the Kiwi also won his first pavement oval at the Charlotte Summer Shootout in a Legends car.

Though still inconsistent, his upward trend is undeniable. SVG followed tough days like 33rd at Las Vegas with strong runs like 14th at Martinsville, proving why his Rookie of the Year title was earned, not gifted. With five road course wins, a playoff grit, and accelerating oval development, expectations for 2026 have been reshaped.

With the Trackhouse backing him and fans embracing his rapid evolution, the New Zealander who once terminated only the right and left is increasingly showing he can master the constant left turns, too. He is definitely in form to contend for championships, beyond his round of 16 disappointment this year.