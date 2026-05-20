NASCAR Legend Kurt Busch Set to Recreate History in Europe with Unexpected Move

For a driver who once thought his racing career might be over for good, Kurt Busch suddenly has a pretty packed summer ahead. Busch tweeted this week that he will race at Le Mans in July as part of the HSR NASCAR Classic, a support event for the Le Mans Classic weekend in France. The race will have 40 vintage NASCAR stock cars running the full Circuit de la Sarthe, which honestly sounds equal parts awesome and slightly unhinged.

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“So excited to be headed France to race in the @lemansclassic series this summer,” Busch posted on X. “We are shipping 40 old school #nascar cars to thunder through the full course on July 4th. Yes- you read that right, 40 cars!!”

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That last part is what grabs you. Forty stock cars at Le Mans is not something you casually scroll past. But the bigger story here is Busch himself.

A few years ago, nobody knew if he would ever race again in any serious capacity. His full-time NASCAR career effectively ended after that violent qualifying crash at Pocono in 2022.

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The hit did not look catastrophic on TV, but Busch later admitted he immediately knew something was wrong. He could not stand properly afterward and barely remembered parts of the impact. The concussion symptoms lingered for months. Eventually, he walked away from full-time racing in 2023 with 34 Cup wins and a championship already to his name.

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For 3 years, Busch has been slowly building up to this. The car choice alone tells you this is personal. Busch is bringing the same No. 1 Chevrolet chassis he drove to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020 while racing for Chip Ganassi.

Ganassi later gifted him the car, and now it is getting a second life in France. Only, the thing had to be completely reworked first. That old NASCAR setup was designed to survive oval racing, not an 8.5-mile road course with brutal braking zones and direction changes.

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Joe Nemechek’s NEMCO Motorsports helped overhaul the chassis into something capable of handling Le Mans. Hendrick Motorsports supplied a fresh V8 engine package for the project, too. Busch already tested the car at Road Atlanta earlier in the spring before it was sent overseas.

The event itself has grown way beyond what organizers first imagined. Historic Sportscar Racing originally planned for 30 cars. Interest exploded, and now the field sits at 40 entries, spanning several NASCAR eras. There will be old Dodge Chargers, Ford Gran Torinos, Luminas, Thunderbirds, and newer Gen-6 stock cars all sharing the same track.

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And yes, Goodyear even had to create a special tire compound for it. Normal NASCAR tires are not for Le Mans. They are not supposed to deal with long straights, massive braking loads, and extended high-speed corners like the Porsche Curves. These cars weigh over 3,000 pounds and still touch serious speeds. Without adjustments, the tires would get punished.

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The coolest part, though, is that this race closes a loop for Busch personally. He attended the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a fan back in 2019 and openly talked about wanting to race there someday. At that point, it looked more like a bucket-list item than an actual plan. Now it is happening just months after his Hall of Fame induction.

Busch’s Racing Career Changed, but He Never Stopped Being the Iconic Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year on the first ballot, which honestly surprised nobody who followed his career closely. The guy won everywhere. Daytona. Bristol. Martinsville. Vegas. He even ran the Indianapolis 500 and finished sixth as a rookie. Few drivers of his generation were more adaptable.

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Still, this inclusion is important because he did not retire of his own volition. It was an injury that took him out. During his acceptance speech, Busch talked about going “from blue-collar to blue jacket,” which pretty much sums up his career arc.

Kurt Busch started as the talented kid working out of Las Vegas garages and eventually became one of the most respected drivers in NASCAR. These days, he stays busy at 23XI Racing, where he jokingly calls himself the “Chief Fun Officer.” Busch works closely with Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst on everything from simulator feedback to race strategy.

People inside the garage have always respected how well Busch could explain what a car was doing underneath him. That matters now more than ever with modern NASCAR setups becoming increasingly technical. Away from the track, he still handles Monster Energy appearances, car events, and mentoring duties. Racing never fully left his life.

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Neither did the recovery work. Busch’s rehabilitation after Pocono was intense. Vestibular therapy. Vision drills. Balance retraining. Simulator sessions. Even raising his heart rate too quickly caused dizziness early in recovery. He had to rebuild his tolerance step by step.

This is why this Le Mans trip lands differently. This is not just a retired NASCAR champion flying to France for a nostalgia weekend. It is a driver who spent years wondering if his brain and body could handle racing again, now preparing to throw a stock car around one of the most demanding circuits in the world.