NASCAR Legend Richard Petty Shares Echoes Denny Hamlin’s Frustration as NASCAR Package Falls Flat at Darlington

NASCAR’s introduction of more horsepower and a short-track aero package at Darlington had Denny Hamlin a little worried even before the race. Known to be one of the toughest tracks to compete in, the Darlington Raceway already had its set of challenges, and while the drivers welcomed the idea of the new package, it did not seem to make much of a difference, according to Hamlin. He also managed to get the support of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Richard Petty.

Richard Petty and Denny Hamlin are on the same page about NASCAR’s latest package

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Before last Sunday’s race, the Next Gen cars were running a 650-horsepower package, which many fans and drivers had deemed low and a direct factor in the quality of passing and racing. Hearing the feedback from drivers and fans, NASCAR decided to give everyone what they wanted – more horsepower. However, the end product wasn’t as exciting as it was expected to be.

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Petty noted this and gave his assessment on what could have been the reason behind the failed experiment.

“The cars were supposed to have a little bit more horsepower and a little bit less aero drag. To me, watching a race and watching races before, I didn’t see any difference. I didn’t talk to the driver to see if that made any difference to them,” said Petty on Petty family racing. “It didn’t have as much drag, so it didn’t seem to affect the race any, from what I can see. If it did, it affected everybody the same, so it didn’t make any difference.”

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Hamlin, whose race was filled with problems, including two crashes that happened subsequently, finished 11th. During a post-race press-conference, Hamlin claimed that the changes from more power and the new aero setup weren’t ‘drastically different’ and still led to the same problems with passing.

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“You need a good three-tenths advantage to overtake here at this track. Maybe two,” said Hamlin. “That’s a lot of difference in speed. So that’s why you see a lot of people pit on different laps, is that they’re trying to gain either, you know, the track position to have one lap better tires, or they’re trying to stay out two more laps to get, you know, a better entire run. So I just didn’t notice that much.”

The introduction of the package with 750-horsepower, reduced downforce, and a 3-inch spoiler has helped tackle short-track racing issues. Despite taking from veteran drivers and legends, it seems like the new package has already started serving its purpose.

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NASCAR’s new package helped a few drivers

Ahead of the race at Darlington, John Probst, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, gave the reasoning behind moving to the new package.

“The drivers were pretty adamant that we should err on the side of high power, low downforce for those tracks,” said Probst in an interview with RACER. “So, a large percentage of driver feedback and fans wanted us to get more aggressive with this, and that’s what we see this weekend. It’s as much hype and uncertainty in a race that I can remember in a long time.”

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The lower downforce and high horsepower enabled drivers to execute more overtakes. There were significantly higher turnarounds in results. Carson Hocevar started the race at the rear, but did extremely well to finish fourth in the standings.

Ryan Blaney, who finished third, credited the package for the unpredictability it offered on the day.

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“You could **** the bed quickly if you were kind of rough on your stuff,” said Blaney. “There were tons of fall-offs. I think you saw guys kind of get too much early, and then they were done.”

The new package is set to be tested a few more times this year. Bristol, Dover, Nashville, WWTR, and Phoenix are the races where it is set to be implemented.