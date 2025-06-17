NASCAR Legend Ryan Newman Announces Daughter’s Racing Ventures as ‘Rocketwoman’ Legacy Begins

In 2023, Ryan Newman stood on the edge of a dirt track in North Carolina, watching his daughter, Brooklyn, make laps with a determination that echoed his own early days. The former Daytona 500 champion, still known affectionately in NASCAR circles as the “Rocket Man,” had just finished a race of his own. But the spotlight that day wasn’t on him. It was on Brooklyn, a then-12-year-old racer with raw speed and unteachable instincts. In that moment, Newman couldn’t hide his pride.

“She’s got it in her butt, in her genes, in her blood, and in her mind,” he said, half laughing but fully serious. It wasn’t just a father hyping his daughter. It was a seasoned racer recognizing talent the way only legends can. Brooklyn’s racing journey didn’t start with trophies or checkered flags. It began in her dad’s driveway at age four, sitting on his lap as he taught her how to handle a truck. From there, it was quarter-midgets at her grandparents’ place and then to the local dirt tracks—Millbridge, Woodleaf, and Mountain Creek.

When she told her dad she wanted to race for real, he didn’t hesitate. “She’s always enjoyed being at the racetrack,” Ryan shared. Now, two years after Ryan Newman first hailed Brooklyn’s natural racing instincts, her career has taken a new leap forward. The name “Rocketwoman” is now more than a playful nod to her father’s legacy; it’s a brand, a mission, and a family-backed dream in motion. With the backing of a key sponsor and her dad’s continued mentorship, Brooklyn Newman is now officially writing the next chapter of a racing story that runs deep in her veins.

A new era for Ryan Newman and family!

On 16 June 2025, SRI Performance officially announced a partnership with Ryan Newman and Brooklyn Newman. A video released by the brand showed the father-daughter duo walking through the SRI facility, signing autographs and laughing like old friends rather than just family. The caption read, “Two Generations. One Passion. Brooklyn Newman is ready to write the next chapter – and we’re proud to be part of the story.”

It wasn’t just another sponsorship post; it marked a moment where Brooklyn stepped into her own spotlight. Brooklyn has earned her way to this point. In the 2024 season, she racked up 1 win, 14 top-5s, and 19 top-10s in 22 feature races. She raced at places like Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek, slowly stepping up to more powerful Crate Modified cars. In May 2025, she competed in a 50-lap feature at Orange County Speedway and finished a strong fourth. She’s only 14 but already battling her father and others in full-sized cars and finishing ahead of most of them.

What separates Brooklyn from many other rising stars isn’t just her stats; it’s how she adapts. Once, in a Junior Wing race at Millbridge, she crashed hard in front of her dad but got right back on track. She clawed her way from the back of the pack to finish seventh out of 18. Ryan was the proud father on that day. Notably, Brooklyn’s younger sister Ashlyn initially showed an interest in racing, but later decided it wasn’t her cup of tea. However, Newman believes something else. “She would be great at it. She loves going fast,” Ryan said about Ashlyn in an interview in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ryan Newman has taken on dual roles in his post-Cup Series life: racer and coach. While he continues to compete in the SMART Modified Tour and SRX Series, he spends just as much time prepping Brooklyn’s car and watching her every lap. On Memorial Day weekend, the two shared track time at Franklin County Raceway. Ryan raced the No. 2 SMART Mod, then immediately switched to “dad mode” as Brooklyn competed in the 602 Crate Modified feature.

It’s become a regular sight, father and daughter hopping from one racetrack to another, working out of the same hauler and sharing feedback between heats. Brooklyn helps clean and maintain her race car, while her younger sister Ashlyn, though not a driver, does the math for car weights and helps push Brooklyn to staging. It’s a full family effort, fueled by Ryan’s engineering background and Brooklyn’s passion for dirt racing. As the Newmans hit their stride, they’re not the only NASCAR family passing the torch. Another next-gen star just turned heads, and this one’s got the Harvick name on his fire suit.

Young Harvick turns heads in Bakersfield!

On May 31, at Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, 12-year-old Keelan Harvick stunned a packed crowd and his father, Kevin Harvick, by winning a Pro Late Model race. In a night billed as the “Battle of the Harvicks,” the son got the better of the father. Kevin Harvick, driving his iconic No. 29 car, led early but got tangled up late in the race. Keelan took advantage, storming to the front and claiming victory. With that win, he became the youngest driver ever to win in the CARS West Pro Late Model Tour.

The NASCAR world quickly took notice. Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. praised Keelan during a recent episode of Happy Hour, Kevin’s show. “Your son reminds me of me when I was younger. He doesn’t care who it is or what it is or you or whoever he’s racing. He just sees a car and wants to pass it. That’s all I’ve ever done. He’s racing guys I raced against. You raced against your son, who was 12 years old,” he said.

Notably, Keelan’s record backs up the hype. In 2024, he won 27 of 49 Legends car races and captured a national title. In 2025, he’s already logged 8 wins in 20 events across Limited and Pro Late Models. His aggressive style, high IQ on the track, and willingness to go wheel-to-wheel with veterans make him a name to remember. Just like Brooklyn Newman, Keelan is racing ahead of his age and ahead of expectations.