NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Confirms His Return To The Most Special Race After Years Of Absence

For Tony ‘Smoke’ Stewart, the Chili Bowl Nationals is home. His return as the event’s grand marshal is a true homecoming, and the 3-time NASCAR champion is openly embracing his dirt track roots once again.

To say Stewart is overjoyed would be an understatement. In a recent interview, the veteran’s eyes lit up.

“I can’t remember how many years consecutive we were doing track prep, so it’s nice this year to come and actually be able to come visit… It’s great to be back. I’ve always said it every year. This is probably one of the most special races every year for me, no matter what form of motorsports it is. This tops it all.”

And why would it not be special for Stewart? The Indiana native’s relationship with the Oklahoma event reads like dirt track folklore.

A two-time winner of the event, he conquered the indoor Tulsa clay in 2002 and again in 2007, carving out a resume that includes multiple podiums, consistent top 10 finishes, and a reputation for thriving when the track gets tricky and the pressure cranks up.

However, the veteran hasn’t competed in the A-Features since 2013. But even during the years he wasn’t racing, Stewart remained deeply involved, often helping with track preparation and lending his expertise behind the scenes.

His return now, as the grand marshal, feels less like a ceremonial appearance and more like the reunion of a legend with the event that helped define his racing soul.

What makes the Chili Bowl Nationals even more special is how the 54-year-old stacks it up against motorsport’s biggest stages. For him, the race stands in rare air.

“For NASCAR, obviously, the Daytona 500 is the pinnacle, and then short track racing, especially on the midget side, nothing comes close to the Chili Bowl,” he admitted.

Coming from a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and an IndyCar winner, that comparison speaks volumes about the gravity of this event.

The Chili Bowl Nationals isn’t just a race, it’s a week-long motorsport festival that takes over Tulsa every January.

While Stewart is soaking in the Chili Bowl atmosphere, another storyline is quietly gaining traction in the background.

Stewart is rumored to make a Daytona return in 2026

Kaulig Racing and RAM Trucks already have their 2026 vision in motion as they prepare for the long-awaited return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

That intrigue centers on the team’s fifth truck. A planned ‘All-Star’ entry with a rotating cast of big-name drivers, which has fueled speculation about a potential Tony Stewart return. However, that leaves one final opening, and it is easily the most intriguing of the bunch.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice spoke to the bigger picture behind the move, saying the goal is to pull far more fans back into the sport by giving them a reason to watch again.

“Going to re-engage some people that I think were passive NASCAR fans, maybe get re-engaged now because they’re going to see some of their heroes come back and drive.”

The rumors gained even more traction when a well-known Kaulig insider reacted to the team’s announcement with a GIF of Smoke, a not-so-subtle nod to Stewart’s legendary nickname.

And while Stewart’s return remains unconfirmed, the speculation aligns perfectly with the stated mission. The No. 25 isn’t about chasing points but about creating moments, celebrating personalities, and recreating fan passion around Kaulig Racing and the Ram brand.