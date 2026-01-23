NASCAR Legend’s Daughter to Honor Father With Warm Tribute After Long Cancer Battle

While Shane van Gisbergen is currently making waves in NASCAR as a driver from Down Under (New Zealand), there was once another driver from the same region who had been there, done that, and left a mark that still resonates today. Marcos Ambrose, the first Australian to win at NASCAR’s highest level, built a remarkable career with six victories at Watkins Glen International, including back-to-back Sprint Cup wins in 2011 and 2012. Over the years, Ambrose steadily rose through the ranks, becoming a fan favorite and NASCAR legend. Now, his daughter is preparing to honor his legacy with a heartfelt tribute at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tabitha Ambrose to drive father’s legendary NASCAR car

Tabitha Ambrose is set to honor her father, Marcos Ambrose, in a unique and emotional way this year. She will get behind the wheel of the NASCAR machine her father once drove for Richard Petty Motorsports, piloting his No. 9 Ford Fusion. Yep, it’s the same car that brought Marcos Cup Series victories at Watkins Glen in 2011 and 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her first experience in the car will come during a February 4 test day, conducted under the supervision of Warren Luff, Ambrose’s co-driver in the 2005 Supercars enduros. This will be followed by a public showcase at the Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival from February 28 to March 1.

As you might be aware, in recent years, Marcos and Tabitha have appeared together at major motorsport events, serving as “Fanbassadors” and bridging generations of racing fans. Their presence has helped celebrate both the sport and its history, while keeping Marcos’ NASCAR legacy alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcos’ journey outside the professional world hasn’t been without profound challenges. In 2023, he was diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer and underwent a liver transplant. The surgery is so intricate and risky that he became just the third Australian in history to survive such a procedure at that cancer stage.

“I’m one of the lucky ones, I guess, that the chemotherapy worked hard and opened a window for a couple of surgeries to try to get in front of it,” Marcos revealed last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While his battle is ongoing, Marcos is currently healthy and dedicates much of his time to promoting organ donation, a cause he credits with saving his life. For Tabitha, driving her father’s iconic NASCAR car feels more than a tribute. Instead, it is a celebration of resilience, family, and the enduring impact of Marcos Ambrose on motorsport both in Australia and abroad.

Tabitha Ambrose carves her own path

Tabitha Ambrose is steadily proving herself as a rising racing talent, following a path that mirrors her father Marcos’ early career while firmly establishing her own identity. She made her circuit racing debut at just 17 (still a grade 12 student) in the Hyundai Excel class at AWC Race Tasmania on February 27, 2023. Over a four-race weekend, she finished 14th, 10th, 8th, and 6th, demonstrating early adaptability and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Tabitha has advanced to the Formula Ford series, turning heads with liveries that pay homage to her father’s championship-winning cars. Her racing résumé already includes a class victory at the Bathurst Six Hour, an achievement that underscored her skill and versatility. In 2025, she also drove a selection of historic race cars, further refining her craft before transitioning to tin-top racing.

Tabitha’s campaigns carry strong visual ties to her father’s legacy as well. In the 2025 Formula Ford season, she competed in PIRTEK colors. It’s the same branding Marcos carried during his Supercars Championship victories way back in 2003 and 2004. “To have PIRTEK as the naming rights partner on our new Formula Ford and be announced as a PIRTEK ambassador is an incredible honor at this stage of my career,” Tabitha had told the press.

Now, in 2026, Tabitha is poised to step into her father’s iconic NASCAR No. 9 Ford Fusion. She will surely blend her own rising talent with a deep connection to Marcos’ legacy. NASCAR fans are eagerly anticipating seeing her carry forward the Ambrose family name while continuing to build a distinct and promising career of her own.