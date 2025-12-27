NASCAR Manufacturer Wraps the Holidays in Emotion as Its Christmas Special Leaves America in Tears

NASCAR is home to some of the world’s oldest automotive manufacturers. While the sport currently only features three of them in the Cup Series, it has had a long history of some iconic brands like Buick and Dodge. These brands aren’t just made for motorsports. They have a long history attached to the United States and its citizens, who’ve spent their lives driving its iconic cars. One such advertisement by NASCAR powerhouse Chevrolet took a deep dive into nostalgia, sharing a beautiful Christmas special clip that made the viewers jerk a tear.

Chevy’s emotional Christmas special

Founded in 1911, Chevrolet has always been the heartbeat of America’s automotive industry. Through the years, they have earned quite a reputation among their customers for being an affordable, stylish, and most importantly, reliable brand. In fact, an advertisement they shared for Christmas subtly highlighted this; however, many were focused on the heartwarming story it revealed.

The ad showcased the emotional journey of a couple in their 1987 Chevy Suburban. As they make their way through the roads, the couple thinks about all the times they’ve made this journey with their growing kids. As they reach their destination, it is revealed that their kids are not with them anymore, as they’ve grown up and have their own kids. The couple, who are now grandparents to some, is shown driving to their kids’ home.

Throughout the clip, they’re shown driving the same Suburban from 1987. Apart from the emotional connection and nostalgia, this also showcases the sheer reliability and strength that the Chevy SUV carries. “The greatest journey is the one we take together,” the ad ends with this beautiful quote from the brand.

Fans instantly connected with the ad’s emotional approach. Sports journalist Marty Smith also wrote “Chevy won Christmas,” sharing the clip on his social media.

The ad reminded people about Chevy’s powerful advertising campaigns, as last year’s special was also reminisced about again. “2 years in a row,” they said.

Chevrolet has built itself into one of the strongest brands in the country, and its share of success in NASCAR dominates over its competitors.

How did Chevrolet become the most successful manufacturer?

Chevrolet wasn’t the first manufacturer in NASCAR. In fact, it is Ford that has stayed with the sport since its inception in 1949. It wasn’t until 1949 that Chevy would enter the premier stock car racing series. Yet, it is the most successful brand with the maximum championships, and by a large margin. But how did it happen?

Firstly, Chevrolet was way more dedicated to motorsports from the start. With long-term commitments to teams and the sport as a whole, they were able to understand the cars better and also provided stronger engines from the start. This gave them a headstart compared to the competition.

At the same time, the manufacturer did not control the teams. They let teams run semi-factory programs, which enabled knowledge sharing. Through this game of trust, most of the top teams were running Chevy cars by the 1970s.

Rick Hendrick and Chevrolet: The turning point

Imago Via The Ledger

The turning point came when Chevrolet partnered with Hendrick Motorsports in 1984. Rick Hendrick, who led the operations, had a hunger for success. The team became dominant with the likes of Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson joining, increasing the number of championships that were going under the Chevy label.

This helped Hendrick become the most successful team, and through the technology that Chevy developed throughout the years, they became the most successful manufacturer, despite Ford being the oldest in the game.

As of 2025, Chevrolet has a total of 83 championship wins from all three NASCAR series. This is a wide margin, considering Ford only has 23 in second place, and Toyota in third with 21.

Chevrolet has been a brand of the people. Aside from their success in motorsports, they have remained one of the most trusted brands in the US, and their heartfelt Christmas advertisement is a testament to the same.