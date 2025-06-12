NASCAR Mexico Race Faces Rain Threat as $12 Million Purse Looms Over Viva México 250

Streets are buzzing, tickets are sold out, and a weekend of roaring engines and roaring crowds is about to unfold. NASCAR is back, bigger, bolder, and louder as it takes over the iconic Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for a high-stakes double header. With both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series on deck, it’s a packed schedule. But the road to the checkered flag isn’t going to be smooth sailing.

Mother nature seems determined to spice things up, and the weather forecast has already raised concerns around the grid. Drivers are preparing for more than just tight turns and fierce competition; they may be dealing with elements that no simulator can fully prepare them for.

Raining over NASCAR’s Mexico parade

NASCAR is bringing horsepower to Mexico City, and with that, it’s also bringing in some serious cash. The total purse for the weekend, as shared by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass on X, is a whopping $14.7 million, with $12.5 million earmarked for the Cup Series alone. That includes payouts for all positions, charter bonuses, contingency awards, and points fund contributions. Even the Xfinity Series race is no slouch, offering $2.1 million. This is big league racing with championship implications and deep financial stakes. But the money might not come easily.

Weather forecasts are throwing curveballs, with rain likely to disrupt at least one day of action. The weather in Mexico City is shaping up to be just as unpredictable as a last-lap restart. Daytime highs will range from 71°F to 77°F, with cooler lows around 56 to 58°F. But it’s not the temperature that makes the team nervous; it’s the rain. Each afternoon from Friday through Sunday carries a 40 to 60% chance of showers, especially during race windows.

Saturday’s Xfinity race (2:30 pm ET) and Sunday’s Cup Series (1:00 pm ET) fall right into the storm zone. Morning sessions might start dry in the upper 60s, but by mid-afternoon, expect dark clouds, slick surfaces, and tough calls on tire strategy. NASCAR teams are armed with up to 6 sets of rain tires, so they will be on higher alert to time their swaps perfectly.

Then there’s the altitude: 7,300 feet above sea level changes everything. Thinner air means the engine loses power, downforce drops, and brakes run hotter. It’s a perfect storm of weather and physics, and if the sky opens up mid-race, all bets are off. Strategy, stamina, and adaptability will determine who makes it to Victory Lane. With millions on the line and unpredictable skies overhead, the weekend already carries high stakes, but for one driver, this homecoming means even more than trophies or payouts.

It’s been a decade since Daniel Suarez‘s last race on home soil, back when he was grinding it out in the NASCAR Mexico series while juggling starts in the US-based ARCA Menards Series East. Now, he’s back where it all began, pulling double duty at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course. For the first time, the NASCAR top series will race in Mexico, and Suarez is shooting up for both the Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday.

“It’s very special,” Suárez told ESPN. “Honestly, it’s very difficult to put into perspective for people. Only those who really know me very well understand how important and special this is for me. After a lot of work and sacrifices, I was able to make it in NASCAR Mexico, and at one point in my life, that was my goal—that was my ultimate goal. I was able to get there at an early age, which gave me hope to be able to do something in the United States. “

Now, as a Cup series winner and an Xfinity champion, the No. 99 driver returns not as a hopeful rookie but as a hometown hero and the face of NASCAR’s long-awaited Mexico City.

Kevin Harvick crowns his Mexico winner

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champ wasn’t holding back when talk turned to Sunday’s showdown in Mexico City. With the port heading to uncharted territory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Harvick and his crew locked in their predictions for the Viva Mexico 250, and his pick was as bold as it was confident.

Kevin Harvick said when co-host Kaitlyn Vincie chose AJ Allmendinger, “That’s a big surprise. I thought you take the favorite. SVG.” Harvick didn’t hesitate to back Shane van Gisbergen, the New Zealander with the road course prowess seen by all at Chicago in 2023, and nothing to lose in the standings. Van Gisbergen may be sitting outside the playoff cutline, but that’s exactly why we see him as dangerous this weekend. “SVG,” Harvick repeated, doubling down on the driver many expect to shine on a technical layout like this. For Harvick, the combination of road course skill and sheer need to win makes SVG the guy to beat.

Well, Shane van Gisbergen might be having a tumultuous rookie season, but the reason Trackhouse Racing has signed him up is his road course prowess. The Kiwi is a master of the art, and we saw glimpses of that at the Circuit of the Americas this year, where SVG led 23 laps and finished 6th, his only top-10 finish of the season. While his oval-track performances have left much to be desired, with an average finish in the 30s, steady improvement has been seen in recent weeks.

SVG ran top-20 for most of the race at Charlotte during the Coca-Cola 600, ending in 14th, his highest finish at an oval track this season. He backed this up with an 18th-place run at Michigan last week. It seems like SVG is slowly getting used to the ins and outs of the Next-Gen car, and with a slew of road courses coming up, the Kiwi will be eyeing a win to cement his spot in the playoffs.

Just like his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Daniel Suarez is in desperate need of a breakthrough. Sitting 28th in the points standings with only one top-five finish this season, a win in Mexico could completely turn his year around and possibly punch a ticket to the playoffs. All eyes will be on this Trackhouse Racing duo as they chase glory south of the border.