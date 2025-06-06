NASCAR Michigan Fan Guide: Tailgating, Camping, Cooler Policy, Parking & Prohibited Items for the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to roar back into Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET, marking the 108th NASCAR Cup Series race at this iconic venue. As the 15th race of the 2025 season, it also kicks off the seeding rounds for the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already high-stakes event.

Beyond the track, the FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend offers fans a full-throttle experience! From tailgating and camping to exclusive pre-race access, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned NASCAR veteran or a first-time attendee, this guide will provide all the essential information on tailgating, camping, cooler policies, parking, and prohibited items to ensure you make the most of your race weekend.

So, pack your coolers, fire up the grill, and get ready for a weekend of high-speed thrills and unforgettable memories at Michigan International Speedway.

Your ultimate fan guide to the NASCAR 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400

“I want to thank our unbelievable fans for making a fourth consecutive infield camping sell out possible for the FireKeepers Casino 400 race weekend,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler.

With the infield camping selling out for the fourth year in a row, the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 is shaping up to be a packed weekend. That means fans need to be extra mindful of all campground rules, cooler policies, and parking guidelines to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Tailgating – An essential at Michigan International Speedway

Tailgating at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) is a beloved tradition that brings fans together to celebrate the excitement of NASCAR racing. MIS offers ample space for tailgating, allowing fans to set up their spots with folding chairs, tables, coolers, and team flags. The track encourages a fun, respectful environment. Alcohol is allowed for individuals aged 21 and above. However, a valid ID is required for purchase at the site. Just be sure to follow all posted rules and safety guidelines for fires, generators, and campsite setup.

Additional activities – More than just racing

The FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend offers more than just high-speed action on the track. Fans can enjoy a variety of activities, including:

NASCAR Foundation Bike Build: Participate in building bikes for children in need.

Bingo Nights: Join fellow fans for a fun evening of bingo in the campgrounds.

DJ Performances: Dance the night away with live DJ sets at the infield concert stage.

NASCAR Experience – FanZone: Get up close with interactive exhibits and displays.

Cooler and bag policy – Stay hydrated and refreshed

Michigan International Speedway has a fan-friendly cooler and bag policy, making it easy to bring your own refreshments. Each guest may bring one soft-sided cooler (maximum size 14″x14″x14″) and up to two bags, such as backpacks or fanny packs, not exceeding 18″x18″x14″. Coolers can contain ice, food, and beverages. Just no glass containers. All items are subject to inspection at the gate, so pack smart and allow extra time for entry. This policy lets fans enjoy snacks and drinks from home while keeping things safe and efficient.

Camping and parking – Finding the best spot

Camping and parking at Michigan International Speedway are a huge part of the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 experience, with more than 9,000 campsites available across various campgrounds. Each campsite allows only one camping unit. For example, an RV, trailer, or pop-up. Campground in/out vehicle passes will be required for all campgrounds. They will be issued when you first arrive at the checkpoint.

Tents are welcome if they fit within the site’s dimensions and maintain at least 4 feet of space from the camping unit and other tents. Square formations are not allowed, and fire lanes must stay open at all times. Campers are also required to park at least 50 feet away from water stations and are limited to eight people per campsite.

The infield is known for its lively, party atmosphere, while other campgrounds like Turn 2 Retreat and Graves Family Campground offer family-friendly or more relaxed environments. Amenities include shower trailers, restrooms, dump stations, and fresh water fill stations, with quiet hours enforced in all campgrounds. For those not camping, general parking is available in designated lots. Moreover, there is accessible parking and transportation services for guests with disabilities.

Dog information – bringing your furry friends

Dogs are welcome in Michigan International Speedway’s campgrounds, but there are a few important rules to follow. Dogs are limited to two per site. All dogs must be kept on a leash no longer than six feet and remain under control at all times. Owners are required to clean up after their animals and ensure they do not disturb neighboring campers. Aggressive pets or excessive barking may result in removal from the campground. Shot record papers should be available should track personnel need to review them.

Prohibited items – Keep away

Michigan International Speedway enforces a strict list of prohibited items to ensure fan safety and comfort. Foam or hard-sided coolers, glass or ceramic containers, and any bags or backpacks larger than the allowed size are not permitted. Weapons of any kind, fireworks, drones, laser pointers, and noisemakers are strictly banned.

Other prohibited items include UAVs, selfie sticks, tripods, collapsible chairs, wagons, and personal transportation devices like skateboards, hoverboards, and bicycles. Displays of the confederate flag, illegal substances, and obscene or indecent clothing are also not allowed. Security may refuse any item deemed unsafe or inappropriate, and items left at the gates will be discarded.

Race Day schedule – Don’t miss a moment

Here’s a snapshot of the key events for race day, Sunday, June 8:

7:00 AM: Parking lots open.

9:45 AM to 11:40 AM : Driver QnA sessions

: Driver QnA sessions 1:15 PM: Red Carpet Walk in the NCS Garage Area Tent.

1:25 PM: NCS Driver Introductions on the Pre-Race Stage.

2:00 PM: FireKeepers Casino 400 Race begins.

Soak in the electric atmosphere, the roar of the crowd, and the unforgettable NASCAR racing action at Michigan International Speedway. By following these guidelines and planning ahead, you’ll ensure a safe, seamless, and truly memorable FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend in the heart of Pure Michigan.