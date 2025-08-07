NASCAR Might Abandon Iowa Speedway, Claims Industry Veteran Amid Schedule Rumors

Kenny Wallace topped off a 26-year NASCAR career at a particular venue. On August 1st, 2015, the 9-time Xfinity Series race winner entered the US Cellular 250 race at Iowa Speedway. Wallace wheeled the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to a 15th-place finish. As he signed off from his long career here, Wallace holds Iowa close to his heart. That is why the veteran is particularly worried that it might come under NASCAR’s chopping block.

Recently, the NASCAR Cup Series has undergone a rapid readjustment. From shuffling playoff races to reviving old racetracks like Bowman Gray or Rockingham, the sport is in constant flux. Despite information about its ongoing success, the hints about Iowa do not sound good.

Is NASCAR ignoring the positives?

Well, there are a load of positives which were gleaned from NASCAR’s recent visit to Iowa. The sport reached sellout status for the Aug. 3 Cup Series race more than a month beforehand. What is more, the Iowa Corn 350 race, aired on USA Network, drew an average of 2.2 million viewers over its broadcast period. According to NBC Sports, that is the second-most in the last 10 Cup Series races. It easily outpaced Saturday’s heavily promoted Speedway Classic baseball matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Despite this glaring evidence of success at the 0.875-mile short track, NASCAR may pull the plug on it.

That is the information that Kenny Wallace delivered to us recently with a heavy heart. Talking to Ken Schrader, Wallace divulged the shocking rumors he has overheard in the NASCAR industry. “I think that…I hate to say this, but I think Iowa is one of those races that could change. They could leave there in a heartbeat. That’s just the vibe I get. I don’t know how long they’re gonna stay there. I hope they stay there because I know Iowa is racing country.”

There could be a few reasons for this possible turn of events. NASCAR is presently in the middle of roping in more road course events. The Coronado Naval Base in San Diego has already been confirmed for the 2026 schedule, while both Mexico City and Chicago may exit. If NASCAR has six road course races and a points race in North Wilkesboro, then two races will be on the chopping block. Thus, Iowa’s chances look bleak. Although sellout numbers were good for NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series drew dismal crowds. Could this make an impact on NASCAR’s future?

That remains to be seen. Meanwhile, however, Cup Series drivers are adamant about Iowa staying on the schedule.

Voices of support for Iowa

Granted, the racing in Iowa was not up to the mark. William Byron stretched out his fuel tank over the last 140 laps. Despite running at half-throttle to save fuel, faster cars behind him could not overtake him due to the Next-Gen car’s faults. Nevertheless, the atmosphere and crowds of Iowa are enough to dazzle the Cup Series drivers. Denny Hamlin reflected on the fan response for the Cup race: “The fans came out in great numbers last year here at this track. I don’t know whether they were saving up for this race and skipped the IndyCar race. But I think they’re going to come out in great numbers for this race.” Indeed, the 24,000 seats in the grandstands were sold out.

Chris Buescher highlighted the setting of the racetrack. “You roll in and see almost nothing for hours and hours and roll into this beautiful racetrack set up in the hills.” Brad Keselowski has protested against the inclusion of so many road races. Having won the first Xfinity Series race in Iowa in 2009, Keselowski wants Iowa to stay. He said recently: “I always say, ‘We should race where we’re wanted.’ When you have a crowd like we have here, it’s sold out. The energy and atmosphere that we seem to enjoy here in Iowa, it makes a great case for itself.”

Clearly, NASCAR insiders want to hold on to Iowa. But we can only wait and see if NASCAR keeps the racetrack on the schedule or not.