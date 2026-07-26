NASCAR Mourns Heartbreaking Grassroots Loss Honoring Treasured Legacy of Grandview Speedway Icon

At one of NASCAR’s oldest weekly racing sites, the grassroots racing community is grieving the passing of a well-known figure. After fighting an illness for several months, Theresa Rogers, a beloved member of the Grandview Speedway family, passed away on Thursday. Her death came just two days before Saturday night’s racing program. Drivers, officials, staff, and fans are honoring a woman whose connection to the Pennsylvania track stretched across decades.

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Following Theresa Rogers’ death, NASCAR was one of the organizations honoring her and acknowledging the impact she had at Grandview Speedway.

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“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Theresa Rogers, a cherished member of the NASCAR family and the Grandview Speedway community. For many years, Theresa was a welcoming presence and an integral part of one of NASCAR’s longest-tenured weekly racing facilities. Her passion for the sport, dedication to the competitors and fans, and unwavering commitment to Grandview Speedway left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Grandview Speedway is a one-third-mile dirt oval with a wide racing surface and somewhat high banking that is located just east of Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania. The venue has traditionally been a favorite place for tight racing and passing because of these features.

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The track opened its gates on August 11, 1963, after construction had begun the previous year under Forrest Rogers. A quarter-mile asphalt track in Pottstown was originally planned, but those plans were later altered. Instead, the bigger dirt complex at Bechtelsville was built by the Rogers family.

Bruce Rogers, Forrest’s son, took over the racetrack when his father died of a heart attack in 1966. Before his passing in 2017, Bruce ran the establishment for many years. Theresa continued the family’s relationship with the track afterward. That made her passing especially difficult for those who knew the speedway’s history.

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Theresa continued to turn up at Grandview on Saturday nights even after Bruce passed away. Her presence became a part of the Grandview experience as fans were used to seeing her throughout the venue. Years of just being there and supporting the racing community helped her develop a deep relationship with the racers and fans.

The Rogers family’s influence also remains deeply woven into Grandview’s identity. The track’s signature event is the Freedom 76, a prestigious Modified race traditionally held in September, while the weekly program continues under NASCAR’s Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

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Before Saturday night’s racing began, the speedway community came together to remember Theresa. Track staff, officials, and race drivers gathered in victory lane alongside members of the Rogers family. At the center of the tribute was a restored 1980s-era pace car that Theresa herself had once driven. A tribute honoring her life and importance to both her family and the speedway was read before the racing program got underway.

NASCAR on Sundays takes the spotlight, but the grassroots racing at dirt ovals is what really makes the sport tick. This is why Theresa’s loss will be felt by the entire racing community, especially the regulars at Grandview Speedway.