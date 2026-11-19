When David Darling reached his 100th career victory at Seekonk Speedway in June, his father Wayne could not be there to watch. Wayne had spent decades around the same track, first as a driver and later as a car owner. His illness kept him away, but his family’s racing story was still writing itself. Five months later, that story has lost one of its main characters. Wayne Darling passed away on November 17, aged 72.

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“NASCAR is saddened by the passing of Wayne Darling, a championship-winning car owner whose passion and commitment helped shape Modified racing for generations,” NASCAR Regional broke the news on X.

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For NASCAR, Darling’s most recognizable achievement came in 2012. He put together a full-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour effort with Doug Coby, who delivered five victories and 11 top-10 finishes in 14 races. That run secured Darling his first championship as a full-time team owner.

Coby added two more victories in 2013 and finished second in the standings, just 31 points behind Ryan Preece. Darling had already tasted success with Matt Hirschman, whose team finished third in 2007 and second in 2008. He also fielded Dale Quarterly’s winning car at Lime Rock Park in 2010.

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However, the championship did not mean Darling intended to stay with NASCAR indefinitely. By 2016, the cost of competing had become a serious concern. He was also unhappy with how team owners were being treated.

Darling eventually stepped away from the Modified Tour, but he was not ready to leave Modified racing behind. Instead, he found an opportunity that would change the direction of his career.

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The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series, established in 2014, was struggling financially. Its founders, Dick Williams and Jim Schaefer, were considering shutting it down after the 2016 season.

Darling and former car owner Mark Pennink stepped in before the following season. They took over operations and worked to fix the financial problems threatening the series.

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The changes were practical. Rather than spending money renting tracks to stage events, they worked out arrangements that made venues more willing to host races. They also focused on returning more of the event revenue to competitors. That approach addressed a problem Darling understood firsthand: teams needed a series that made financial sense, not another expensive commitment.

The results became difficult to ignore. The series averaged 33 cars per event in 2019. During the pandemic-hit 2020 season, it averaged 37, while the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour averaged 29.

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Its 2020 Modified Classic at Stafford Speedway also attracted 52 entries. By 2023, seven-time series champion Matt Hirschman was describing its competition as among the toughest in Modified racing.

Darling later partnered with Ed Bennett, who joined the organization in 2019 after years as a Modified team owner himself. The series continued growing, with nine events across five tracks on its 2026 schedule. It now reports the highest average car count among asphalt Modified touring series on the East Coast.

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That work continued even as Darling’s health deteriorated. He regularly called for race updates and recorded a message for competitors and fans before the 2026 season finale at Seekonk.

His son David’s 100th victory earlier in the year had also brought the family story back into focus. David has nine Pro Stock championships at the track, making him its most successful champion.

NASCAR remembered Darling for the opportunities he created and the relationships he built. His 2012 championship gave him a place in the record books. But the series he helped save tells a different part of his story, one that will continue every time Modified teams return to the track.