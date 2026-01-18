NASCAR Moves to Shut Down Garage Exploit After Insider Highlights Kyle Larson DVP Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story https://www.floracing.com/articles/15134054-kyle-larson-starts-on-pole-tonight-at-chili-bowl-nationals-2026

NASCAR has been using the Xfinity Fastest Lap system for quite some time now. The driver with the fastest lap during the Cup Series race gets a bonus point at the end of the day. However, the system that awards the fastest lap point has been under scrutiny for quite some time.

Moving on from past years, a few incidents from 2025 involving Kyle Larson and Josh Berry have come under scrutiny. This led NASCAR to take note of the situation and make a change. Per the latest developments, NASCAR has changed the fastest lap system in light of the sport’s Damaged Vehicle Policy.

NASCAR changed the fastest lap rule amid a change in format

With the change in the playoff system, where NASCAR reverted to its old Chase format, the stock car racing body also introduced a new rule for the Xfinity Fastest Lap. According to the new rule, a driver will be eligible for the fastest lap point only if they record it before entering the garage.

The latest announcement surfaced after teams argued the merits of the old fastest-lap system, under which NASCAR awarded a bonus point to drivers even after they finished the race several laps behind the race leader. NASCAR has considered three such instances involving Larson and Berry.

“So they [Kyle Larson and Josh Berry] have an early race incident, go into the garage, spend hours in the garage, work on the car, come back out, rip off the fastest lap, and get the extra point,” Mike Forde, NASCAR’s Racing Communications Officer, said on the recent Hauler Talk podcast. “So, you know, there are pros and cons to that, you know, if that’s something that should stick around and if that feels right.”

Last year, Larson received the fastest lap point despite finishing the race 42 laps down in Mexico City. Larson managed to set a 1:33.782 on the timesheet despite crashing out on Lap 58. Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing won the Viva Mexico 250 race in question.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Clash at Bowman Gray – Practice Feb 1, 2025 WInston-Salem, North Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron 24 and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson 5 during practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Larson received the same at Watkins Glen during the Go Bowl, when he was 15 laps down. The HMS star posted a 1:13.203 on the timesheet but crashed out on Lap 75. Berry, on the other hand, received it despite crashing on the very first lap of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

“After much discussion internally and externally, we are deciding to change that. So, the rule change is that once your drive enters the garage, the driver will no longer be eligible to record the fastest lap. A fastest lap time recorded before entering the garage will remain eligible,” Forde further added.

As NASCAR changed the rule, there is a tweak, however. A driver will still be eligible for the point if the car can be repaired at the pit stall on pit road. The standard repair time of seven minutes (eight in Atlanta) will then be taken into account.

The change will apply to all three national levels of stock car racing: the Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the Cup Series. With that said, it will be interesting to see how Kyle Larson, who will compete in the Chili Bowl on Saturday, responds and reacts when the season gets underway at Daytona in just a month’s time.

