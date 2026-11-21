At Nashville Superspeedway, Corey Heim had a chance to put himself among the front-runners. He had worked his way forward, found the speed to challenge the field and started believing a top-five finish was possible. Then, contact with Todd Gilliland sent both drivers into an accident that also collected Cole Custer. Heim’s night ended with a 25th-place finish. It was the kind of race that showed how close he was to competing at the front, yet how easily things could fall apart.

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“I’ve had races where I look like a pedestrian out there, and I’ve had races where I look like I can win races,” Heim admitted on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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“It’s very week to week for me right now until I kind of smooth that out.”

For a driver who had spent years dominating the lower levels of NASCAR, that was a difficult adjustment. Heim entered the Cup Series carrying the reputation of a winner. He had just secured the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship with 12 victories for TRICON Garage.

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But the Cup field offered a different challenge. Speed alone was not enough. He had to learn how to turn promising runs into complete races.

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Nashville was particularly frustrating because Heim knew what he had thrown away.

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“And, like, I had a lot of speed that race. I mean, I felt like I could have run top five, and I took myself out of it,” he recalled.

He had already recorded a sixth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway during his limited 2025 Cup schedule with 23XI Racing. Nashville, though, gave him another indication that he could run with established competitors. The problem was finishing off a strong run before the chance slipped away.

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His next scheduled appearance was the inaugural Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado on June 21. This time, the opportunity came, and Heim did not let it go.

With three laps remaining, Tyler Reddick appeared to have control of the race. Heim had closed the gap, however, and Reddick’s mistake entering Turn 2 opened the door. The two 23XI Racing teammates fought side by side through the next corners. Reddick made contact with Heim’s No. 67 Toyota, but ultimately surrendered the position. Heim pulled away to secure his first Cup victory in just his 13th start.

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It was a significant result for more than one reason. Reddick was an established Cup winner and one of the championship contenders. Heim had not simply inherited a victory through strategy or circumstances. He had pressured his teammate into a mistake and made the decisive move when it mattered.

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26 provided further proof. Heim claimed his second Cup victory, becoming the first part-time driver since 1987 to win multiple races in a season. Yet the inconsistency remained visible.

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In 13 starts during 2026, he recorded two victories, three top-five finishes and four top-10s, with a 16.9 average finish.

That is the contrast behind Heim’s pedestrian confession. He has already demonstrated that he can beat Cup regulars, but his best performances have not yet become his standard.

23XI Racing is now giving him the chance to change that. Initially announced as Riley Herbst’s replacement in the No. 35 Toyota for 2027, Heim will instead retain the No. 67, the car in which he earned both victories. The team confirmed the decision on November 17.

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His first full-time Cup season will leave little room for the inconsistency he described. Nashville showed what happens when he cannot put everything together. San Diego and Indianapolis showed what happens when he does. Now Heim has an entire season to prove which version of him NASCAR should expect.