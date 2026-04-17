NASCAR OEMs Pulled Into American Military’s Service Amidst Richard Childress’ Deep Involvement

It isn’t easy for NASCAR’s OEMs to tackle the challenges they face during manufacturing, but they might be preparing for some extra responsibilities, some of which would be reminiscent of their past from the WWII era. This is because a recent report claims that the Pentagon has asked the manufacturers to boost their weapon production. This is certainly interesting, considering Richard Childress’ prior indirect contribution to the military.

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Pentagon reportedly asks car manufacturers to boost weapon production

As per The Wall Street Journal’s What’s News podcast, the “Washington” has asked car manufacturers like Ford and General Motors to ramp up their weapon production. While these are largely reports, the exact reason behind this seems unclear, but there is a possibility that this could impact motorsports, especially NASCAR.

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Ford and Chevrolet (the latter owned by General Motors) make up a huge part of the NASCAR field, and this report, if true, could potentially mean that the same OEMs that are racing to win races might have to enter an arms race for the military.

This wouldn’t be a unique case, however. Richard Childress Racing has a broader business unit, referred to as RCR Manufacturing Solutions. This wing focuses on precision-machined components and other parts that are used by the military, defense, aerospace, and automotive industries. While this isn’t a direct manufacturing unit of weapons for the military, RCR, indirectly, is involved in contributing to the army.

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But even for RCR’s OEM, Chevy, the overall load in the manufacturing unit could ramp up in the coming days if the reports are true. But this isn’t the first time that the manufacturer could possibly be involved in weapons production.

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Back during the WWII days, both Ford and General Motors, including other automobile manufacturers, played a major role in producing weapons and military equipment. Ford built the B-24 Liberator bomber and other equipment. Meanwhile, GM, through its Cadillac and other divisions, produced the likes of the M5 Stuart light tank, aircraft engines, etc.

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At the end of the day, however, these are only reports. There seems to be no confirmation on this as of now, but it could take an interesting turn for the NASCAR OEMs, especially considering how their performance has been so far in the season.

Chevy’s NASCAR struggle continues

Despite being tied with the NASCAR Cup Series’ most successful team, Chevrolet hasn’t had the best season so far. Toyota has been dominating the field since the season started, and Ford managed to clinch a race win.

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Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet races into turn 4 during practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 13, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach,FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602133326500

But much more was expected from Chevrolet, considering their alliance with Hendrick Motorsports. However, their cars haven’t been in the top so far. While there does seem to be some steady progress, as Chase Elliott won the race at Martinsville, that is just not enough to contend for the championship this year, considering the Chase format. Elliott had also mentioned this while speaking to the media earlier.

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“I mean, I think it’s pretty simple, really. You need to be able to win on almost a weekly basis. You need to be leading laps, winning races, and doing all the things that champions do. That’s pretty simple to me,” he said.

With Kyle Larson contending for the race win at Bristol earlier, there seemed to be positive hope for the manufacturer. Moreover, he is also one of the favorites for the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway. But whether or not Chevy has got their dominant form back will only be proven after the race.