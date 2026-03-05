NASCAR Official Breaks Down Rick Hendrick’s Emergency Driver Swap After Alex Bowman Scare

“I don’t know if I’m going to make it,” radioed Alex Bowman with 25 laps to go.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What followed was a text to NASCAR executives from Hendrick Motorsports vice president of competition Chad Knaus, requesting expedited approval for Myatt Snider to relieve Bowman. And in about 15 minutes, NASCAR granted Hendrick Motorsports’ request for a replacement in the No. 48 Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas. But what went on in those 900 seconds?

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, the four people that need to weigh in on the decision were all in the same room,” Mike Forde, NASCAR’s managing director of communications, said. “He has extensive experience in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, does have a win in that series at Homestead, and importantly–I don’t think this has been discussed either–he needs to also have a license.”

The race at COTA last Sunday proved increasingly difficult for the drivers because of the heat. Alex Bowman, who was dealing with an ailment, was unsure of finishing the race, and upon consultation with spotter Kevin Hamlin and crew chief Blake Harris, drove the Chevrolet behind the wall and brought it to the hauler, where he climbed out. As it is, he was running at the very back of the pack before that.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in came Myatt Snider, after an impromptu meeting took place between the head of the driver resume committee, Chad Little, chief racing development officer John Probst, Cup Series director Brad Moran, and senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer. The executives made use of the Riedel intercom system, which comes with mics and headsets for efficient communication despite the trackside noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The decision was not a hard one to come to.

The 31-year-old, who was working at COTA as a spotter for FOX Sports pit reporter Jamie Little, has 112 starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (including a 2021 win at Homestead-Miami Speedway). However, he wasn’t approved for the Cup and has no experience in the series. Given that he was licensed to race O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, this made him eligible for Cup consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he has 11 starts (and a win) in the ARCA Menards Series and made 13 starts in 2019 in the NASCAR Euro Series, which primarily races on road courses. Most recently, his NASCAR start was last October at Martinsville Speedway in the O’Reilly Series.

His resume played a crucial role in the approval. This was because of the hierarchy NASCAR followed to approve drivers on the different track types.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If this was anywhere but COTA or Martinsville or maybe even Phoenix, probably he would not be qualified to run,” Forde added. “If this was Darlington, Homestead, certainly Daytona and Talladega, we probably would have had to tell Hendrick Motorsports that they need to find someone else.”

But luck was on both Rick Hendrick’s and Snider’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrick Motorsports is quite sleek when it comes to picking the right drivers. Even in a stressful situation like the one that was created at COTA, the crew managed to find a well-seasoned driver. And that choice also reflects the drivers Hendrick picks for their full-time season. Kyle Larson is the biggest example.

How is Kyle Larson the perfect pick for Rick Hendrick?

Even when Larson was signed with Chip Ganassi Racing, Jeff Gordon knew he could be the face representing Hendrick Motorsports in the future. After a long tussle, Rick Hendrick finally managed to get him on the team in 2021, and he proved himself right away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet is being interviewed during Media Day for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 11, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 11 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602112777500

Kyle Larson had a dominant run that year, winning his first title and keeping his momentum strong for the seasons to come. In 2025, he won his second title, and the success that he showcased with the team made Hendrick give him and his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, a major contract extension.

“When I think about both of these guys, I think about excellence, and that’s the part that rings true with me,” Rick Hendrick said during the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re there to win every week, and that’s what,” he told the media. “If you’re on a car and you’re sponsoring a car, you own a car, you want to go out, and you want to have an opportunity to win, and with these guys, and I think we know every time we show up at a racetrack we can.”

At this point, it is safe to say that Kyle Larson’s signing was one of the best moves Hendrick Motorsports made as an organization. They continue to show their competitiveness on the field. After being given the chance of a lifetime for his unforeseen Cup debut, he might find himself with a team in the future.