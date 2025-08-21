NASCAR Official Brushes Off Pacific Northwest ‘Abandonment’ Talk After Snubbing It From 2026 Schedule

When NASCAR’s 2026 schedule was unveiled, a familiar region felt the sting of exclusion: the Pacific Northwest. The absence didn’t go unnoticed by fans and local racing communities, sparking conversations about whether NASCAR was turning its back on the market after years of sporadic presence. The Pacific Northwest, with its rich racing culture and passionate fanbase, seemed poised for a revival that now remains in question.

Yet, beneath the headlines and murmurs of abandonment lies a deeper narrative, one that speaks to strategy, growth ambitions, and long-term planning rather than a dismissal of a loyal fanbase. NASCAR’s approach to this region reflects a balancing act between tradition, logistics, and expansion priorities in a fluid motorsport ecosystem.

NASCAR’s perspective on the Pacific Northwest and future plans

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Venue and Racing Innovation Officer, addressed the swirling speculation after the Pacific Northwest was excluded from the 2026 Cup Series schedule, offering clarity amid widespread disappointment. He firmly dismissed the notion that the move signals NASCAR abandoning the region.

“We have talked to a handful of other track owners and operators in the Pacific Northwest about having a Cup Series race up there in the future,” Kennedy said, emphasizing that discussions remain ongoing and that the absence next year is not permanent. This statement is significant because it counters fan fears and media speculation that NASCAR was shutting the door on a region with a passionate fanbase and rich racing tradition.

Kennedy made clear that NASCAR’s approach is one of strategic patience rather than haste, highlighting the complexities behind scheduling decisions. The decision not to include a Pacific Northwest race in 2026 aligns with this philosophy: NASCAR is working toward delivering a high-quality race experience rather than rushing an event that might not meet expectations or logistical requirements.

Furthermore, Kennedy expanded on NASCAR’s broader Western strategy, revealing that the Pacific Northwest is part of a wider geographic vision. “Colorado is another market we would like to go explore in the future,” he noted, indicating that NASCAR’s Western expansion is multifaceted and includes several emerging markets with growth potential. This approach reflects NASCAR’s goal to diversify its footprint beyond its traditional Southeastern and Midwestern core, reaching new audiences and communities.

Kennedy also acknowledged the operational challenges of adding new venues. With a growing schedule and travel complexities for teams, NASCAR must balance the calendar carefully. He said, “It’s about making sure our teams’ travel and logistics are manageable while giving fans in different parts of the country compelling racing.” These remarks shed light on why some regions like the Pacific Northwest can face temporary omissions despite strong fan interest.

Ultimately, Kennedy’s comments frame the exclusion of the Pacific Northwest from the 2026 schedule as a strategic recalibration rather than abandonment. NASCAR is committed to nurturing its relationship with the region through ongoing talks with track operators and aiming toward a return under conditions that benefit all stakeholders, ensuring a sustainable and successful future for Cup Series racing in the Pacific Northwest.

NASCAR playoff format for 2026: changes still under consideration

Following the release of the 2026 NASCAR schedule, executive vice president Ben Kennedy confirmed that the playoff format is not yet finalized, despite the schedule currently showing the familiar elimination-style rounds. Kennedy explained, “It’s not yet,” when asked if the playoff format would remain the same as seen since 2014.

He revealed that the playoff committee has held multiple meetings over recent months, examining various formats through simulations and collecting fan feedback. “I know there are conversations as early as a couple days ago on what the future of the playoff format looks like. Nothing to announce today,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy emphasized the importance of taking the time to get the format right rather than rushing, aiming for a lasting solution: “We want to make sure that we take the time to do it right, that we collect as much information as we can, and hopefully whatever this new format is, if there is a new format, it’s something that will last a long time.” He added, “We want to be thoughtful and diligent about it, make sure we make the right decisions and moves, and give both our fans and our competitors something that they can be really proud of going forward.”

Several playoff format options remain in discussion, including extending the playoffs beyond the current one-race finale to multiple races, returning to a points-based system over the final ten races, or reverting to a full-season points championship as used before 2004. The current format, while producing memorable moments like Ross Chastain’s 2022 wall-ride, has faced criticism for sometimes crowning champions who may not have been the season’s best overall performers.

Kennedy’s remarks underline NASCAR’s cautious and consultative approach to playoff changes for 2026, signaling that any adjustment will be made thoughtfully and with a long-term vision to uphold competitive integrity and fan satisfaction. This ongoing evaluation of the playoff format comes alongside significant schedule changes like the addition of a San Diego street race and the return of historic venues, demonstrating NASCAR’s broader strategy to balance tradition, innovation, and fan engagement going into the 2026 season.