NASCAR Official Shuts Door on Engine Changes Amid Fear of Retaliation From Legacy OEMs

Evolution seeks the perfect balance between past and future. That is what NASCAR is facing at present, accommodating the new arrivals in the sport. One of them is Ram, Dodge’s spinoff brand, about to enter the Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 as a new OEM. This news has already set off the rumor mill about OEMs like Dodge or Honda potentially entering the Cup Series. But before that happens, the higher-ups need to appease the legacy manufacturers.

For 6+ decades, Chevrolet and Ford have dominated NASCAR’s landscape. Toyota was the last OEM to join the stock car racing series back in 2007. All three OEMs have adjusted to the ups and downs of the sport, molding their engines accordingly. Hence, making extra room for a rival OEM may not be on the table for them, as a NASCAR executive highlighted.

NASCAR executive wants to tread cautiously

“The next decade is going to be tough for them; they’re going to have some really difficult decisions to make.” Brad Keselowski said these words about the traditional OEMs earlier this year, amid talks of EVs in NASCAR. Last year, the sport brought its first ABB EV prototype vehicle to the Chicago Street Race. Then, hybrid sales spiked in 2024 with 1.9 million sales in the US. As rumors of Honda entering the Cup Series as a ‘fifth manufacturer’ after Dodge gather pace, Keselowski’s words gain more traction. That is because Honda specializes in hybrid and electrified propulsion as used in F1. This may prompt a significant tweak to NASCAR’s existing engine models.

However, according to the President of NASCAR, Steve O’Donnell, that is not a likely scenario. Speaking to Eric Estepp in a recent YouTube video, the official confided about how he learned a good lesson from other racing disciplines. He said, “John Probst and I learned something when we were kind of going around with the Next-Gen car and the architecture. We went over to Le Mans, talked to the OEMs, went over to Australia, talked to the Australian V8 and car owners. And they said, ‘Don’t make the mistake we did.’ Which was, they changed their engine architecture and their rules for new OEs to come in, and their existing partners all left. It was an eye-opener for us.”

Nevertheless, the positive hints are also there. Word is out that Brad Keselowski‘s RFK Racing team, currently with Ford, may align itself with Honda. So, Steve O’Donnell continued, “The good news is that our existing OEM partners want new OEMs. They’re willing to kind of work with them on what an architecture could look like. But we gotta make sure it’s the right mix for the long term. So that is something we have discussed, that is something they would potentially look at…The balance of power thing is not fun…Nothing imminent, but something that’s definitely been discussed.”

What is more, the Next-Gen car will also not be changed to accommodate the new OEMs.

Although NASCAR is cautiously wooing new OEMs, it has already wooed a new sponsor for the Xfinity Series.

Turning over a new leaf

NASCAR’s history is rich, and so is its second tier of racing. After a foundational relationship with Anheuser-Busch and a 7-year run with Nationwide Insurance, Xfinity became the series’ title sponsor in 2014. The long 11-year tenure elevated the series to new heights with unprecedented fan engagement, innovation, and exposure. However, that will end at the end of 2025, with a new title sponsor in line. NASCAR and O’Reilly Auto Parts today announced a multiyear partnership on August 18th, welcoming the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series from January 1st, 2026 onwards.

The company has long supported the sport across multiple series. From the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona Road Course in 2021 to the Craftsman Truck Series’ O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio in 2022, the O’Reilly brand has maintained a deep connection with fans and drivers alike. Steve O’Donnell shed light on this new and vibrant bond. “Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people. This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”

Clearly, NASCAR is in the mood for evolution. While welcoming change, it is also welcoming caution – so let us wait and see how the new OEM landscape looks for the sport.