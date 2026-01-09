‘NASCAR on Sale?’: France Family’s $5B Empire in Talks to Get Sold Just Weeks After Losing Lawsuit

Unlike other sports, NASCAR is still a family business owned by the France family. They believe that it’s in the best interest of the sport to stay that way. But the past year has put the sport in a bad light. Their lawsuit with Michael Jordan‘s team and Front Row Motorsports was a big hit to the sport’s reputation. Though settled now, it has essentially been their loss, and Steve Phelps‘ racist comments about Richard Childress during the entire drama created a much bigger issue. Phelps may have resigned, but the damage is not going away anytime soon.

The subsequent loss in revenue is a sore wound for NASCAR. It’s not like they were in a good situation before the lawsuit. The series is steadily losing its revenue because of the dissatisfaction among fans. All these obstacles highlight the same speculation: Is NASCAR becoming too unstable for only one family to handle? It seems that the France family thinks the same, owing to rumors about their recent conversation with private firms. Does this mean that they’re ready to give up a stake in NASCAR to another investor?

NASCAR is in talks with outside investors for the sport

It’s not like NASCAR did not talk to investors from large organizations and the sports business. Both NBC Universal and Goldman Sachs were a part of conversations that never turned into reality. NBC came really close to signing a deal before the parent company, Comcast, decided to invest in Sky instead.

Goldman Sachs valued the sport at nearly $5 billion in 2023. As a result, many sports businesses want a piece of the action when NASCAR is at its lowest.

For large investors, working with motorsports organizations is not a new thing. Liberty Media is a major stakeholder in Formula 1. Similarly, Dorna is a major investor in MotoGP. NASCAR may be completely under Jim France‘s control for now. But it doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way forever. Plus, we can’t give up the idea that the sport needs a major overhaul.

As per the rumors suggested by John Ourand, entities like Liberty, which owns Formula 1, TKO, which owns UFC and WWE, are showing interest in NASCAR. Ares, Arctos, and Sixth Street are also monitoring the situation closely to nab a deal with the France family.

Race Team Alliance executive director, Jonathan Marshall, also revealed during the lawsuit that some teams might be interested in an equity position in the racing series.

One thing is for sure, that NASCAR is the prime motorsport series in the United States. It has the ability and potential to grow further with better decisions. Hence, almost every sports business, team, or organization wants to side with the brand as quickly as they can. Jim France might have to reconsider his position instead of being adamant about keeping it under the France family’s monopoly.

Speaking of Jim France’s decision, NASCAR also came forward with a huge announcement yesterday…

NASCAR to introduce new championship format for the 2026 season

After multiple rumors and theories, NASCAR has come forward to clarify to the audience about the championship format it will follow from the 2026 season. They have decided to introduce a new format to address the frustration prevalent among the current audience.

The playoff system, featuring eliminations after each stage, did not work well for the fans. The outcry has forced NASCAR to bring something fresh to the table. There is a heavy chance that NASCAR will follow a Chase system where the last 10 races decide the championship victory over the cumulative results.

The announcement has outlined coming Monday, 3:30 PM as the time for the official press release of NASCAR’s decisions.

NASCAR’s talks with other firms about potential investment might be rumors. But there is no doubt surrounding the fact that the France family is getting desperate.

Steve Phelps’ resignation, NASCAR ditching the playoffs system–all this sounds like an elaborate strategy to retain the audience and regain their trust in the sport. Either way, NASCAR is taking steps forward in the right direction for now.

But do you think that the France family will give up their monopoly and partner with some other business?