NASCAR Broadcaster Puts FOX’s Announcing to Shame With 6-Word Advice

May 20, 2011 – Concord, North Carolina, United States of America – NASCAR Motorsport USA fox tv camera man films the cars as they enter turn one during todays race of the Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina Motorsports 2011 – May 20 – NASCAR Motorsport USA North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – ZUMAx22

How do you make sure that the audience enjoy the race and recognize the efforts of the drivers? The CW commentary and broadcast team has a very simple answer for this. In a recent interview appearance, one of the broadcasters from The CW team explains how his team tries to narrate the storyline of the race. And his methods reveal why the audience loves The CW and hates mainstream broadcasters like FOX.

Adam Alexander’s formula to NASCAR commentary

“Give credit where credit is due,” says sports announcer Adam Alexander.

If you were listening to The CW booth’s commentary during the Atlanta broadcast, then there’s a high chance you felt like this was the best. Atlanta was no normal race. The entire race was full of some amazing stories and little moments that were seemingly ignored by other broadcasters. But not The CW. Their booth was making sure that the audience knew what was going on.

So how did Jamie, Parker, and Adam Alexander manage it?

“I feel like the hardest thing for me in those moments is the balance. Because I am someone that believes those calls should be all hands on deck. When it’s that good to me, that is when your analysts can really shine in the draft when there is all this maneuverability and we are all making observations that everyone is not.”

Everyone in the booth should be actively contributing, that’s the secret. It shouldn’t be just the play-by-play announcer.

In the final moments of a race, the NASCAR field is a chaotic mess. In such situations, it becomes hard to keep track of everything. There are so many things happening at the same time that only a keen analyst can keep up with it. This is exactly what Adam Alexander and his fellow broadcasters did. They ensure that while the audience enjoys the race, they observe the small but significant details and relay them accordingly.

This is exactly why watching the Autotrader 400 race with The CW felt like one of the greatest things in the NASCAR Cup Series lately.

“I think about the role that Nick Sanchez played there, and there were so many good stories up front. That you want to get all of that out there. That’s kind of the goal going into the race: to touch every driver. But in a scenario like that, I feel like you just make sure when you get credit where credit is due for all those guys that are up there, and it just kind of worked out.”

Making sure that every driver gets his share of the spotlight shows more than intelligence. It’s about the respect and about the acknowledgment of their entire race. There are multiple drivers who do not land themselves a podium or a top 5, but their entire race is nothing short of a legendary comeback.

Take Shane van Gisbergen, for example. He was only P6 at Atlanta. However, The CW made sure that the audience knew the significance of that finish. For SVG, it was his best oval finish while battling a tough race. The CW made sure that he got the fame he deserves for that. In comparison, the FOX broadcast feels too mainstream.

The racing doesn’t seem that exciting through their narrative. There are constant interruptions owing to the advertisements, and their buildup is significantly weaker than others. The biggest problem arises after the end of the race. As soon as the race winner lifts the trophy, FOX shuts down the broadcast. Meanwhile, The CW focuses more on the driver’s point of view throughout the race.

It is no wonder their NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts broadcast gains a lot of following. The pre- and post-race sentiments that exit among the competitors are one of the best parts of motorsports. Yet, FOX doesn’t care about it at all. All they do is just focus the broadcast on the race leaders and let the front row decide the fate of the race. In such situations, even a happening race feels like a boring competition between front-row contenders.

Audience reward The CW on Saturday

It is no wonder that The CW is already creating a significant spot in the NASCAR broadcast category. After all, their way of presenting the race is reaching out to the fans. Even the offline booths they have started this year at multiple race weekends are something that appeal to the fans a lot. The best result of their efforts was revealed last Saturday.

As Sheldon Creed took the checkered flag to win the NOAPS race, The CW took the checkered flag to win the broadcast race. Their broadcast gave Atlanta their most-watched race in nearly one decade.

The peak viewership during the race was nearly 1.8 million. That’s just how strong The CW’s influence has become in NASCAR. They have a set plan for the NOAPS series this year.

And their recent numbers prove that The CW is taking their job very seriously. What are the things you wish other broadcasters emulated from The CW, and do you believe that they might take over the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast eventually?