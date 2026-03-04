NASCAR Rumor: Cleetus McFarland Joins Forces with Richard Childress Despite Controversial Debut

After Tony Stewart’s Daytona return, one of the most hyped entries this year in the Truck Series was Cleetus McFarland’s start. Driving the No. 4 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, his season debut ended almost as soon as he started, as he crashed on the sixth lap, bringing out the race’s first caution. While he was quite embarrassed by it, new rumors suggest he’s not done yet, as he joins hands with Richard Childress.

McFarland coming back?

After a sold-out weekend last year, NASCAR is returning to Rockingham Speedway, where the new NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be held at the Richmond County oval on April 3-4, 2026.

According to @stockcarrn on Instagram, McFarland will test the O’Reilly car at Rockingham Speedway this year. He will test with RCR, and it’s the Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Interestingly, former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne also drove for RCR at Rockingham last year. It was the #33 entry at the NASCAR All-Star race, which Kahne drove.

One can expect McFarland to replace Kahne this time as he set out for a test at Rockingham. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Rockingham Speedway race, North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Presented by Black’s Tire, is set to take place on Saturday, April 4 at 2:30 PM ET.

The sentiment says otherwise, though, as a lot of fans comment about him needing more time and experience first before attempting the big races.

The rumor of McFarland’s NASCAR return comes nearly three weeks after his controversial Daytona debut, where he drove the #4 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports. The race in question was a disaster for the renowned YouTuber.

In the 2026 Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, McFarland qualified in 12th on Saturday’s qualifying. After a formidable start, he was running within the top 10 until disaster struck.

In just Lap 6 of the race, McFarland got loose in turn 4 and hit the inside wall. As a result, his day came to an end. NASCAR credited him with a 37th place. Calling it a driving issue, McFarland admitted his mistake.

Cleetus McFarland admits his driving error

Cleetus McFarland acknowledged his wreck and stated that he was responsible for his crash. Speaking to FOX Sports after coming out of the infield care center following a check-up, the 30-year-old driver said:

“I put too much wheel into it. I was having the time of my life, literally again, and I just did not check myself before I wrecked myself. It was immediately three-wide, and it was insane.”

Following this, he admitted to his mistake and pointed out how he was less experienced in steering through a three-wide.

“Yeah, a hundred percent my fault. Terrible mistake. Man, it’s impressive. Those guys can run three wide for that long, and when that thing’s stepped out, I mean, you just have a couple feet on either side and I just didn’t have the ability to gather it up and so I wrecked myself,” he added.

Garrett Mitchell, a.k.a. Cleetus McFarland, is a renowned YouTuber with over four million subscribers. He started with drag racing, and then went on to race at the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East races, before moving to NASCAR this season.