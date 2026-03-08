FOX Told to “Take Notes” as Rival NASCAR Broadcaster Gives In to Growing Backlash

The CW has been the apple of NASCAR fans’ eyes. Ever since the start of the 2026 season, its broadcast and its overall strategy have hit well with the fans. So what happens when fans suddenly find something that they do not agree with?

The network had heavy backlash owing to their broadcaster calling the commentary from on-screen rather than on-track. It means that their analysts were following the race through a live broadcast and remotely commenting on the situation. Once the fans came to know about it, they decided that they did not like this idea.

They would rally behind The CW and force it to make changes to its strategy. At Phoenix, the CW analysts were found at the Phoenix Raceway, calling the race live on track. With this new change, once again, The CW is the favorite in the NASCAR fans’ eyes. They were more than happy to express their approval about the same on social media. And send a message to FOX to learn from the same.

The CW earns fans’ stamp of approval once again

A user posted on social media with the caption, “The CW heard the criticism and sent the crew to the track!” It was a direct callout to The CW for listening to the fans instead of doing whatever they wanted. Now that their analysts are calling the race on track, the fans had a lot to say about their immediate response to the backlash their broadcast received earlier.

“Nice to see somebody who actually listens to the fans,” said one of the users. It is clear that the fans are fed up with FOX and other broadcasters strong-arming them into following the less popular tactics. With The CW’s attempt at appeasing fans, it seems to be going great for now.

At the same moment, another user decided that it was a perfect moment to take a jab at FOX once again. “Take notes, @NASCARONFOX.” It’s clear that if the fans have a favorite among the broadcasters, none cut close to The CW. “Absolutely the best booth right now in NASCAR with USA and Prime Second.”

Hilariously, another user ended up comparing the same to bullying. “That’s how the bullying works.” Considering the sheepish attitude that The CW had and the speed with which they accepted the fans’ opinion, it can be said that The CW let themselves get bullied for the sake of keeping their crown. Besides that, one of the fans had a different idea about the importance of staying on track.

“I know they’re still calling races on screens, but by being in the atmosphere with the gasoline & burnt rubber smell hitting your nose, it’s just different; it heightens the anticipation.” Their explanation perfectly encapsulates the excitement that NASCAR fans hold on track. Sitting at a remote location calling broadcasts through screens may often cause the analysts to miss the general feeling around the track.

The CW’s decision is a positive step towards NASCAR broadcasting. For years, fans have been sidelined by the big organizations. By listening to them and actually implementing their suggestions to remove such complaints, The CW has started a wave of important decisions going in the fans’ favor. It gives them better authority over the race broadcast and also leaves the fans with better and more viable options.